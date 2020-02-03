Stirling Gallacher joins the cast of Casualty as Jan’s wife Ffion

Stirling Gallacher has joined the cast of BBC One’s Casualty as the wife of Jan, the well-liked paramedic played by Di Botcher.

Gallacher has previously portrayed Georgina Woodson on fellow medical soap Doctors (2003-2009), as well as making appearing in Coronation Street as Paula Martin (2018-present).

She said: “I am entirely delighted to be joining the longest-running emergency medical drama television series in the world… what’s not to be thrilled about! The added bonus is of course the folk that work on this fantastic show, I could not have felt more personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is often a bit of a nerve wracking build up to your first days filming. I look forward to many happy hours on Ffion Morgan’s pretend beat.”

Botcher has been playing Jan since 2018, but although references have been made to her having a wife, the character of Ffion hasn’t appeared on-screen yet.

But, with Gallacher’s casting she is set to have a big role in future episodes, as executive producer Simon Harper has hinted.

He said: “Jan has a huge and terrifying story coming up in the next series where [her son] Ross comes into her life again – and given that Ross is pretty dodgy and Ffion is a police officer, it’s all going to get pretty turbulent!”

Stirling has started filming on Casualty and will make her debut on the series in late Spring.

Casualty airs on BBC One at 8:55pm on Saturday 8th February