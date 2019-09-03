Coronation Street star Charlie Condou joins Holby City cast

Former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou is joining the cast of Holby City as a new locum surgeon by the name of Ben Sherwood.

Condou – who played midwife Marcus Dent on Corrie – will be seen on Keller ward this December when Ben, who is described as a “charming, alpha consultant”, catches the eye of someone on the team.

Speaking about his new role, Condou said: “I’m over the moon to be joining Holby City as suave new Doctor Ben Sherwood. He’s a good guy but will definitely be ruffling a few feathers over the coming months. I can’t wait to get started!”

Executive producer Simon Harper added: “Charlie’s a very fine actor and well known popular TV face – and we are very lucky to have tempted him to Holby. I can’t wait to see him as Ben, both causing a stir and getting under the skin of his colleagues on Keller.”

Condou appeared on Coronation Street between 2007 and 2014, with his character Marcus last seen leaving Weatherfield after he and partner Maria split when it was revealed he’d been having secret, illicit trysts with Todd Grimshaw.

Since that departure, Condou has appeared as Father Alphonse in You, Me and the Apocalypse and as Simon in Unforgotten. More recently, he gave voice to the character of Mitjan in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.