Honey to kill Adam in EastEnders twist?

EastEnders fans have been left unnerved by the actions of Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), who looks as though she could be plotting to kill her cheating partner Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes).

Advertisement

Thursday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Honey appear to change her mind about plans for a trip when she told Will and Janet to pack their things, only to then inform Adam that they were going away together without the children. The wild-eyed look in Honey’s eyes suggested that all is not as it seems and viewers were quick to notice the suspicious behaviour.

I hope Honey is planning on killing Adam and burying him somewhere abroad. #fingerscrossed ????????#Eastenders — Ayes (@ayes2ayes) August 15, 2019

Omg Honey PLEASE kill him on your holiday #eastenders — Easstenders (@_easstenders_) August 15, 2019

Plot twist Honey to kill Adam in secluded holiday hideaway #EastEnders — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) August 15, 2019

EastEnders is currently remaining tight-lipped about the fate of duplicitous dentist Adam, though the future plans of Barton have been revealed: she’s set to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking last month, the Walford star said: “I’m the biggest Strictly fan but I am wondering whether I did the right thing by saying yes as I can’t sit at home and watch it. I was over the moon when I got the call.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

With Strictly commitments sometimes meaning a reduced workload for EastEnders actors who have signed up to the dance show, speculation will no doubt mount that Honey might be about to do something drastic – perhaps committing a crime that could result in her being locked behind bars?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.