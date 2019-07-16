EastEnders denies that Tameka Empson is quitting Kim Fox role

EastEnders star Tameka Empson is not leaving the BBC1 soap, despite rumours claiming that the actress is quitting the role of Kim Fox.

Advertisement

Next week’s storylines will see Kim reveal to sister Denise (Diane Parish) that she’s leaving Walford for a new job in Scotland. But a spokesperson today told RadioTimes.com that Empson is merely taking a break from the show. EastEnders wouldn’t confirm the length of time that Empson will be absent, but stated that she will return to screens at some point in the future.

Regular viewers will also know that Kim has recently spent time in Scotland, having returned from an extended holiday there in March of this year.

Kim’s associations with Albert Square dates back to 2009, with notable plotlines having seen her give birth to a baby daughter during a celebratory live week of 30th anniversary episodes back in 2015, and then subsequently deal with the mysterious disappearance of her husband Vincent (Richard Blackwood).

Prior to joining EastEnders, Tameka Empson was a regular on BBC Three comedy Three Non-Blondes and BBC2 drama Babyfather. In 2016, she participated in the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers