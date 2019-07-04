What time is Neighbours on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Every soap fan needs good Neighbours. Since it was first screened in 1986, UK viewers the love, laughs and fights of Australia’s Ramsay Street.

Advertisement

What days of the week is Neighbours on TV?

Neighbours is usually on Monday to Friday, with five episodes per week.

What time is Neighbours on TV?

Usually episodes air on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1.45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5.30pm.

Although normally Neighbours takes a break from UK screens around Christmas to stop the British soap catching up with Australia’s episodes, this has changed thanks to a new deal with Channel 5. In 2018, the soap ran all year round and aired a special episode on Christmas day.

Can I live stream Neighbours online?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to live stream the show on Channel 5 catch-up service My5. Other online services, however, may have Channel 5 as an option.

Can I catch up on Neighbours episodes if I miss them live?

Yes. Shortly after the evening broadcast, Neighbours available for catch-up viewing on My5. Each episode is available for a month after its first broadcast.

Can I watch Neighbours on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

No. As Channel 5 only buys rights for transmission of Neighbours in the United Kingdom, the terms of their broadcast licence do not permit them to transmit outside of the UK.

What’s going to happen in Neighbours tonight and this week?

Warning! Spoilers below:

Monday 1 July : Roxy learns that Terese has told her mother about her romance with Vance. In revenge, she forces her way into Paul and Terese’s meeting to smooth over their investors.

Tuesday 2 July : Chloe finds accommodation for Ebony’s sister Crystal, but later has some explaining to do when Pierce catches her trying on Ebony’s wedding dress. Amy tells Gary she wants a baby.

Wednesday 3 July : Pierce is shaken when he learns Ebony’s secret, but challenges her to commit to an honest relationship with him. Gary confides in Sheila about his reluctance to be a father again.

Thursday 4 July : Andrea is invited to join movie night with Toadie and the kids, and pretends to fall asleep on the sofa. Heather travels to Byron Bay investigating a possible lead on Karen.

Friday 5 July : Andrea discovers that Heather is in Byron Bay, but when she rushes there to stop her interfering, a call comes through from Riley. Finn admits to David that he is falling for Bea.

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information on our Neighbours hub.

Who is the Neighbours showrunner?

Jason Herbison has helmed the show since 2013, taking the reins from Alan Hardy. The series was originally created by Reg Watson in 1985

Is Ramsay Street a real place? Is neighbours filmed in Australia?

Unfortunately Ramsay Street isn’t real – and nor is the Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough (which is actually an anagram of Neighbours, with an extra ‘o’ and ‘r’ left over).

However, Pin Oak Court in Vermont South, Australia, is the real cul-de-sac that doubles for Ramsay Street.

The houses featured in Neighbours are real and are used for external shots. Many of the internal scenes, however, are filmed at Global Studio.

Can I visit the set of Neighbours?

Yes, the show offers fans the chance to see the show’s sets, including the exteriors of Harold’s Store, The Waterhole and Lassitier’s Lake. You can find out more about the fully-guided tour here.

Who’s in the cast of Neighbours?

Here’s the current cast of the hit soap:

Advertisement