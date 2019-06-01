Coronation Street fans unimpressed as identity of Underworld factory killer is revealed

After all that build-up, Coronation Street fans are NOT impressed with the soap’s big reveal that it was Gary Windass (Mikey North) who sabotaged the Underworld factory roof and caused the devastating collapse that killed Rana Habeeb.

The climax to the dramatic week of post-watershed 9pm episodes finally showed viewers the truth: builder Gary is the culprit responsible for Rana’s death.

Not only that, but by keeping quiet he has pushed Carla Connor (Alison King) to a psychotic breakdown as she believed she was to blame – and became consumed with guilt.

But Corrie fans have labelled the big reveal an “anti-climax” and a “let down”.

Gary Windass’ factory collapse reveal is the biggest anti climax known to man. If this was Game of Thrones, people would be demanding a rewrite.#Corrie #itv #CoronationStreet — Harriet (@harrietdalbyy) June 1, 2019

All of Corries hype for GARY to have done it what a let down — beth (@dinglefields) May 31, 2019

And many viewers reckoned it was too “obvious”.

Gary was literally the most obvious suspect ever 🤨 #corrie #coronationstreet — Emily Marshall (@MarshallEmily16) May 31, 2019

Knew it was Gary from the start! Made it too obvious it wasn’t Nick or Robert when it happened! #corrie — Claire (@HeyItsRee96) May 31, 2019

Despite this, other fans were DEFINITELY surprised.

Incredible episode in tonight’s #Corrie and I cannot believe it Gary is the one who sabotage the roof and I am so shocked. 👏🏻 @itvcorrie — Justin Rafferty (@Justin_rafferty) May 31, 2019

But after the episode, Corrie fans have been wrestling with a big question: HOW did Gary get hold of Sarah’s phone…?

So @itvcorrie I have questions #Corrie how did Gary get Sarah's phone? Did he have it all along?? I missed that. Is Carla ever gonna find out? When will it be public knowledge? #CorrieFriday that was a dramatic half hour — Kathy (@KC_Friendie) May 31, 2019

How did #Carlaconner get old of Sharas phone in #Corrie and how did #corrie gary get the phone from #corrie carla all that's waiting and what w rubbish way for the truth to come out @itvcorrie. — Revolt_Gaskell (@king_gakell) June 1, 2019

When and how did Gary get hold of Sarah's phone? #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Andy Collier (@andy4321) May 31, 2019

We do, however, have an answer.

The episode saw Gary retrieve Sarah Platt’s (Tina O’Brien) phone from Carla, who had apparently stolen a number of mobiles in the grip of her paranoia.

Earlier in the week Gary had left a message on girlfriend Sarah phone after being abducted by murderous loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) – but the scene cut before viewers could hear exactly what Gary had to say.

In Friday’s episode, he was then able to listen back to the voicemail – and it turned out he had confessed to being the Underworld saboteur. Of course, he then deleted the message to cover his tracks…