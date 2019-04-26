Has Maya been murdered in Emmerdale?

It was the morning after THAT big night before in Emmerdale tonight. But Leyla Harding (played by Roxy Shahidi), Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) had more than hangovers to worry about…

Yes, as the episode on Friday 26 April began, it quickly became clear something terrible had happened to village shopkeeper David Metcalfe’s (Matthew Wolfenden) girlfriend Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein), after Priya, Tracy and Leyla all discovered twisted teacher Maya has been having an inappropriate affair with David and Leyla’s teenage son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

“It was dark, she was hurt and we just left her!” sobbed Priya, hinting at a sinister turn-of-events after the villagers’ big night out clubbing in Hotten.

At the end of the double-bill on Thursday 25 April, Maya was seen about to get a lift back to the village with the ladies, unaware they had just discovered the truth about her and Jacob…

The morning after, both Priya and Tracy wanted to come clean about what happened the night before. But Leyla kept her cool and warned the ladies to keep the secret and protect both David and Jacob from the terrible truth.

Later in the episode, the women went back out to the woods and were alarmed when they found Priya’s blood-stained scarf on the ground near the river…

“She’s either gone or she’s dead,” said Leyla rather bluntly.

“I did NOT want her to die!” Priya later wailed.

With David unable to reach Maya by phone and wondering why she never came home after the big night out, Leyla, Tracy and Priya scrambled to get their cover story straight.

“We’re in this together,” warned Leyla. “If anyone finds out, we ALL go down. So we tell no one!”

So, what do you think? Could missing Maya really be dead? And if the secret comes out, will Leyla, Tracy and Priya be facing a long stretch behind bars?

All will be revealed in some special flashback episodes of Emmerdale showing early next month on ITV.

