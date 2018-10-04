BBC radio presenter Mark Radcliffe to take break for cancer treatment

Mark Radcliffe has announced he is “going to be disappearing for a while” from his BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music shows after being diagnosed with cancer.

The radio DJ told his listeners on The Folk Show that he would be taking time off to have treatment, adding on Twitter that he hopes to be back in action by the new year.

“I’m sad to say that I’ve got some cancerous tongue and lymph node issues,” he said.

“It’s all been caught very early and so everything should be fine. All being well I’ll be back in action in the New Year – or sooner if I feel well enough – but I will be back – you can depend on it – I just can’t say exactly when that will be.”

Radcliffe, 60, took the chance to wish his fans a Merry Christmas in advance.

His last show will air this Thursday 4th October, when he’ll broadcast his 6 Music show with Stuart Maconie. Songwriter and broadcaster Ricky Ross will be stepping into his shoes on the Radio 2 Folk Show for the next few weeks.

Radcliffe began his career on BBC radio in 1983, and later formed a partnership with The Fall guitarist Marc Riley – working with him under the moniker Marc and Lard. He joined Radio 2 in 2004.

A spokesman told BBC News: “Everyone at Radio 2 and 6 Music wishes Mark well and we look forward to welcoming him back when he’s ready.”