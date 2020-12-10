Disney announces Taika Waititi Star Wars film and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron are coming

The Star Wars universe was expanded in every direction as a raft of new series and live-action features, including Thor: Ragnorok director Taika Waititi’s Star Wars feature debut, were announced during Disney’s Investor Day.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy revealed that the Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner was currently writing the script and it would be his idiosyncratic take on the Star Wars story.

Among the other key announcements presented by Kennedy in an extraordinary day in the evolution of the Star Wars franchise were:

Rogue Squadron – the next Star Wars movie to be produced by Disney and Lucasfilm will be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and will track the story of a new generation of starfighters.

– the next Star Wars movie to be produced by Disney and Lucasfilm will be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and will track the story of a new generation of starfighters. Obi Wan – a new Disney+ series starring Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

– a new Disney+ series starring Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Lando – a new Disney+ Star Wars series based on the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi rogue Lando Calrissian.

– a new Disney+ Star Wars series based on the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi rogue Lando Calrissian. A Droid Story – Lucasfilm Animation and Industry Light & Magic team to create an epic journey guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO, which will feature the introduction of a new hero.

– Andor – Diego Luna will return as Andor in a 12-part Rogue One spin-off series which is being run by Tony Gilroy and co-directed by Brit Toby Haynes.

– Diego Luna will return as Andor in a 12-part Rogue One spin-off series which is being run by Tony Gilroy and co-directed by Brit Toby Haynes. The Rangers of the New Republic – The Mandalorian spin-off from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni is destined for Disney+.

– The Mandalorian spin-off from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni is destined for Disney+. Ahsoka Tano – The Clone Wars cartoon character brought to life by Rosario Dawson is getting her own Disney+ series.

Jenkins revealed her inspiration for Rogue Squadron in a tweet.

Stepping outside the Star Wars universe, Kennedy also announced Harrison Ford will return for the final chapter in the Indiana Jones adventure saga.

The Indiana Jones film will be directed by The Wolverine and Logan director James Mangold and it is on schedule to go into production this spring, with a tentative release date of July 2022.

