Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wants a second season

Upcoming Netflix period drama Bridgerton hasn’t even aired its first season yet, but star Nicola Coughlan has already weighed in on a potential second series.

Advertisement

Coughlan, who is best known for playing wee lesbian Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, will be stepping into the slippers of high society wallflower Penelope Featherington for the show, which is set in Regency-era London.

The actress virtually sat down with RadioTimes.com and other press to discuss all things Bridgerton, including a possible season two.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I’d love to go on that journey with her, to see how she’s changed,” she said. “I’d really love to come back because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters.

“There’s people I didn’t even get to act with,” she added. “I’d love to do something with [Johnathan] Bridges, who plays Anthony Bridgerton. I think he’s just a phenomenal actor, he’s so good. I’d love to do stuff with Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, I love her.

“I mean, I feel like we’ve established this big world so I’d love to explore more of it.”

Advertisement

The period drama is based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn. Judging by the first Bridgerton trailer, it looks set to be a vibrant, lavish and scandalous affair.