The Grand Tour trailer teases trio attempting gruelling island treasure hunt in new special

A new trailer has been released for the latest The Grand Tour‘s upcoming special, titled “A Massive Hunt”.

Advertisement

According to Amazon, the new episode will see the presenters head to the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar, where they will race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw-dropping ring road built out in the sea.

If that wasn’t enough, the trio are also forced to tackle the toughest road in the world, “in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built”.

The trailer sees them reacting to news of some to the challenges, including one which instructs them to crack a code and find some loot, with causes Richard to excitedly exclaim, “Oh, we are hunting for pirate treasures!”

We also see Jeremy Clarkson lambast the state of the roads in Madagascar, and the trio struggling to get their modded cars up a nasty looking road – in short, it looks like an action-packed episode.

The Grand Tour was last seen on our screens almost a year ago, with the Seamen Special released on Amazon Prime Video on 13th December 2019.

Filming for several episodes of the series has been put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but James May recently told RadioTimes.com that nothing had been cancelled and there were still plans to shoot when restrictions allow.

“I think it’s fairly well-known that we had a big trip to Russia planned, that is on hold for all the obvious reasons,” he said.

“It’s all been planned and we can definitely do it when the restrictions lift so nothing is cancelled, it’s postponed.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

May also confirmed the team had recently finished filming an episode in Scotland, saying he thought the episode would be just as exciting as those shot in more exotic locales.

Advertisement

“It’s got some good hijinks in it and it’s an interesting idea – I don’t want to give too much of it away, but I don’t think it suffered for not being somewhere exotic,” he said.