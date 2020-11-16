When is Riverdale season 5’s Netflix release date? Cast, news and more

The good news keeps on coming for Riverdale fans – with series boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirming that the fifth series of the show will debut in January 2020.

Advertisement

The cast and crew are currently hard at work on the new series, which Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed will begin on Prom Night, with an episode that was originally set to air as part of season four before coronavirus wrecked those plans.

Congrats to the cast, crew, writers, and especially THE FANS of #Riverdale!! We’re hard at work on Season Five, premiering on January 20, 2021!!! It all starts on Prom Night… ❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????☠️ pic.twitter.com/oD4MsG7PSE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 16, 2020

It looks ser to be another exciting series for the show, with former category Fangs Fogarty having also been confirmed for a return, once again played by Drew Ray Tanner.

Speaking to E! News about the announcement, Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Drew’s such a great guy and terrific actor, and has been with Riverdale since season two, making the character of Fangs Fogarty a fan-favourite.

“We’re all thrilled he’s joining us for season five as a series regular, living with on-again, off-again boyfriend Kevin Keller and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz. Also happy to announce that we’ll see more of Drew SINGING!”

Thrilled with this news!! @DrewRayTanner is a series regular on #Riverdale starting this season!!! Fangs Fogarty has come a LOOOOONG way from the comic books!!! ????❤️???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qgkU3FoNqo — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 1, 2020

And there’s more news on the casting front too – Riverdale fans can expect a new character, Tabitha Tate, played by Erinn Westbrook who will arrive in Riverdale with serious entrepreneurial ambitions, according to Deadline.

Riverdale’s return comes after the fourth season was abruptly cut down to 19 episodes as a result of a crew member coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 in March, meaning there are several loose plot strands to pick up at the start of the next run.

Filming kicked off again at the beginning of September this year with a (literally) steamy scene – read on for everything else we know about Riverdale season five so far.

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Riverdale season four*

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Riverdale season 5 released on Netflix?

It’s now been confirmed – Riverdale will return to our screens on 20th January 2021.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a photo that revealed the date along with the caption, “Back to the Future….buckle up gang!.”

The CW had confirmed a fifth season of the outlandish show, which is based on Archie Comics, was in the pipeline back in January, with the intention originally for it to air this October before the pandemic got in the way of that.

Pre-production began in August 2020, before creator and Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed in September that shooting was beginning on the new season, posting an Instagram photo of himself and Riverdale cast members.

On 14th September he posted another image, this time of the “first scene… of season five” – featuring KJ Apa in character as series protagonist Archie, apparently standing in a steam room.

Annnnnd #Riverdale is back. First scene up of Season 5: Archie in a steam room. Even in a Covid world, some things never change…????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJznFr0wYX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 14, 2020

It looks like Riverdale isn’t going anywhere either, as The CW president Mark Pedowitz named it as one of three shows that define the network’s current new direction.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, he said: “We transitioned from a female-skewing network in 2010, ’11 and ’12 to more male-focused with Supernatural, and now we’ve shifted back a bit with Riverdale, All American and In the Dark to something different.”

Who’s in the cast of Riverdale season 5?

Netflix

While details of the next season’s cast have not yet been announced, what we do know is that Jughead’s dad, F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), will not be making a return.

As he revealed to TV Line, Ulrich has decided to “move on to explore other creative opportunities”, bagging a role in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios.

During a recent Instagram Live, Ulrich revealed he had quit the show because he “got bored creatively”.

“How’s that? That’s the most honest answer,” he added frankly.

His co-star Marisol Nichols, who played Hermione Lodge, is also confirmed not to be returning as a series regular.

Back in February, Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement: “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people.

“I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”(sic)

On the other hand, Mädchen Amick will be returning and recently shared a snap from a Zoom table read for season five, expressing how excited she was to be back.

What will happen in Riverdale season 5?

While most of the plot is under wraps, we do know a couple of things that will definitely happen.

For one, we know that we’ll finally be treated to the prom episode that was planned for season four, with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa saying on Instagram, that it would be the first episode back.

“Rest assured, ALL the queens will reigning SUPREMELY next season,” he said.

Aguirre-Sacasa had previously told TV Line in May that the prom and graduation episodes are “big, emotional episodes”.

He added: “There’s a lot of stuff with the characters that we’re still playing out, so it felt like maybe what we’ll do is start with the last three episodes.

“After being with the kids at the high school for four years, you kind of don’t want to take graduation away from them. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes.”

It also looks like there will be a huge time jump, with star Lili Reinhart confirming during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We’re actually doing a seven-year time jump into the future so we’re not going to be teenagers anymore,” she explained.

“I’m really psyched about it. I think it will be really nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], our showrunner, said let’s revamp. So we’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

Why was Riverdale season 4 cut short?

Riverdale season four ended on 19 episodes – instead of the expected 22 – because the coronavirus halted production on the show, cutting the season short.

This meant that a key prom episode, originally due to air as episode 20 in season four, will now kick things off for season five, as the high schoolers don their glad-rags and buckle up for some serious drama.

“When it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to finish the season, the first thing I kind of did was look at episode 20 to see if we could cobble together an episode from that,” showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

“Though we actually shot the prom, where a lot of dramatic stuff happened, there were so many emotional scenes with Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty that it felt like we just couldn’t quite do it.”

Aguirre-Sacasa’s comments hint at a possible reckoning for the ‘love square’ between the central four characters, Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead, after Archie and Betty shared a kiss – cheating on their respective partners – during season four, episode 17.

“We haven’t heard or seen the last of the song that Archie wrote for Betty [during season four, episode 18], and right at this moment where they should be celebrating everything, a lot happens,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “It’s pretty dramatic what happens at prom with Varchie.”

Could this be the end of Archie and Veronica as a couple? Will Jughead also break things off with longtime girlfriend, Betty – or will Archie’s song reignite her old feelings for him, making her the one to betray Jughead?

And what will this all mean long-term for the Riverdale teen residents as they graduate high school and head off to college?

Riverdale writer Ted Sullivan also revealed in a tweet that season four was due to include a “heavy” episode focussing on Toni (Vanessa Morgan), which some fans are guessing will focus on her past sexual assault.

The pandemic derailed production & there was a heavy Toni ep coming up. We'll still do it, but you'll have to now wait for S5 instead of S4. S4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending w 419 (which I wrote with James DeWille & directed by @madchenamick). But it has a fun cliffhanger! — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) April 18, 2020

This episode will now also be postponed to form part of season five.

Riverdale season 5 trailer

With production only just getting underway, we’re still a while away from a trailer just yet – but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did post a sneak preview photo to Instagram of the prom episode, showing Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) together. Check it out below:

And while announcing that production was back underway on Twitter, Aguiree Sacasa also shared a teaser poster which shows a mystery woman running away from a truck, seemingly terrified, at Riverdale’s city limits.

At long last, the offices are open and we are in pre-production on Season 5 of #Riverdale!! ????????❤️????????????‍????☠️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/nFnqTLxziO — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 17, 2020

Advertisement

Riverdale seasons one to four are available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.