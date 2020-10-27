All the Unsolved Mysteries clues JoAnn Matouk’s daughter believe prove her mother didn’t take her own life

Volume Two of Unsolved Mysteries has got everyone talking since it dropped on Netflix on October 19th.

One of episodes, entitled Lady in the Lake, looks at the mysterious death of JoAnn Matouk Romain.

In January 2010, Romain – a middle-aged woman from Grosse Point Woods – went missing. 70 days later, her body was found in a lake 30 miles away from where she was last seen.

The police ruled her death a suicide, however, her family believe otherwise.

In the episode, Romain’s daughter Michelle is very vocal about her mother’s passing, insisting it was foul play.

After hiring her own pathologist, scientists, investigators and lawyers, Michelle created a long list of clues she believes will prove her mother never took her own life.

Here are some of the clues mentioned in the Netflix documentary.

Her mother was a devout Catholic

In the episode, Michelle talks about her mother being Catholic, and says taking one’s own life is “against all beliefs” of the Church.

She says: “My mum always was and as she became older became more about being Catholic and going to church, more than just on Sundays you know going during the week. If you’ve heard about Catholics, Suicide is against all beliefs.”

On top of this, Michelle points out that there was no suicide note left behind by her mother, who she feels would “never just disappear”.

JoAnn believed she was being stalked

Michelle hired a set of experts to help find out what happened to her mother. One of those people is retired FBI agent William Randall.

A week prior to her disappearance, JoAnn was attempting to contact a private investigator . Randall thinks JoAnn thought she was being followed. Michelle says her mother was acting “strange”.

“She was acting very troubled. Not herself. Very scared. She wouldn’t tell me what was bothering her, and she always told me everything, almost as if she told me, she’d put me and her kids in jeopardy.”

JoAnn was receiving more calls than usual and she’d walk away to take these calls, which was unusual to her work colleagues.

There was also an instance when JoAnn thought her mail was being interdicted at the post office and she thought she was being followed from the post office.

Netflix

There were contusions on JoAnn’s shoulder when her body was found

When JoAnn’s family got her bag back from the police, it was ripped. It was also revealed that she had contusions on her upper left arm, which is the place where she carried her bag. Michelle believes this is another piece of evidence which suggests her mother was grabbed and that she didn’t die by suicide.

“They never finger printed the purse, they never got any DNA off it, they never tested it for any DNA. And they just acted like no big deal, so it’s just shredded and torn and just let it go like that.”

JoAnn’s rosary and cell phone were missing

When JoAnn’s body was found, all her pockets were zipped up. Michelle says her jacket was zipped right up to her chin, which isn’t something her mother tended to do.

Her rosary and cell phone were missing, but these were both things she always kept with her according to Michelle.

“When there’s some kind of crime committed, what’s the first thing you want to get rid of? A cell phone because you can track a cell phone,” Michelle says in the episode.

JoAnn’s shoes were intact

Netflix

The police said JoAnn walked down a very rocky surface to drown herself. However, when her body was found, JoAnn’s shoes and clothes were intact which didn’t imply that she’d been travelling very far, something Michelle finds “odd”.

In the episode, an investigator shows a woman trying to travel down the same route JoAnn was said to have made in a pair of heeled boots.

Even with the help of another person, the demonstrator can be seen struggling massively to make this journey without becoming unstable.

“I believe my mum was abducted while walking out of church and grabbed from the left side where the bruises and contusions are on her arm and her purse was ripped. Pushed into her own car where the abductor then drove away in her vehicle,” Michelle concludes.

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix.

