Nicole Kidman teases Big Little Lies season 3 ‘might’ happen next year

Nicole Kidman has teased that a third season of star-studded drama series Big Little Lies could be on the way – and sooner than you might expect.

The series debuted in 2017, telling the story of five women who become suspects in a murder investigation, with Kidman playing retired lawyer Celeste Wright.

The Australian actress appeared opposite fellow heavy hitters Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), and even Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep in season two.

Both seasons of Big Little Lies achieved critical acclaim with fans eager to know where the story will go next, but a third season is yet to be confirmed by US broadcaster HBO.

Kidman is optimistic, speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 about whether there will be a long-rumoured season three, as her latest drama The Undoing arrives on Sky Atlantic.

“I have an inkling there will,” she said. “Reese and I talk about it a lot and Zoe [Kravitz], Shay [Shailene Woodley], all of us, Laura – who is actually over there now, she’s in London right now shooting [Jurassic World 3].

“We’re desperate to all get together again.”

Originally billed as a limited series, Big Little Lies returned for a second season by popular demand, while a third outing could go back to the original source material.

According to Kidman, author Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel that inspired the series, is currently working on a follow-up that could propel the story further.

She continued: “Liane’s writing a book, so hopefully that will result in a third series,” revealed the Aussie actress. “I can’t say that it will be next year, but it might be. It might be.

“You never know, when you put a group of women together they can move mountains, right?”

The Undoing premieres on Monday 26th October at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.