Meet the cast of Truth Seekers

Shaun of the Dead. Hot Fuzz. The World’s End. And now Truth Seekers. Although not exactly slotting nicely in within the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, the new Amazon Prime series will certainly appeal to fans of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Created and starring the Spaced duo, the new comedy-horror will follow a team of part-time paranormal investigators who uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK. However, while staking out churches and abandoned hospitals with an armoury of homemade gizmos, their brushes with the supernatural become more intense – and terrifying.

Although their previous works have generally seen Pegg in the lead role, Truth Seekers will see Frost playing the central character, a broadband installer called Gus. Elsewhere, the series also boasts several big-name stars including the Malcolm McDowell AKA the man who killed Captain Kirk in Star Trek Generations.

Which other stars are set to appear in the series? And who exactly will they play? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Truth Seekers.

Nick Frost plays Gus

Gus is the show’s protagonist, a broadband engineer for Sky Smyle. He spends his spare time building his YouTube channel, Truth Seeker, in which he documents paranormal activity.

What else has Nick Frost been in?

First coming to screens in Channel 4 sitcom Spaced, Frost played central roles in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. Alongside long-time collaborator (and best friend) Simon Pegg, Frost also starred in 2011’s Paul.

Frost has also appeared in Attack the Block, Hyperdrive and Doctor Who.

Malcolm McDowell plays Richard

Richard is Gus’ technically-challenged and foul-mouthed father.

What else has Malcolm McDowell been in?

The esteemed actor is probably best known for his role as the ultra-violent Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. His (very very long) list of screen credits also includes The Artist, Star Trek Generations, Heroes, Easy A and 2019’s Bombshell (as Rupert Murdoch). Gamers may also recognise his voice from the God of War, Call of Duty and Fallout franchises.

Simon Pegg plays Dave

Dave is Gus’ boss over at Smyle. Try not to look too closely at his hair.

What else has Simon Pegg been in?

Coming to prominence through Channel 4 sitcom Spaced, Pegg has since starred in the Cornetto Trilogy films (alongside Nick Frost) and the Mission Impossible movies. He’s also completed the ‘nerd hatrick’ by appearing in Doctor Who (as The Editor), Star Wars (junkyard dealer Unkar Plutt) and Star Trek (Scotty).

Samson Kayo plays Elton John

Not that one. The Elton John in Truth Seekers is a budding Smyle employee who pairs up with Gus on broadband troubleshooting jobs – and paranormal escapades.

What else has Samson Kayo been in?

You may recognise Kayo from his roles in Famalam, Dave comedy Sliced and in Murder in Successville (as will.i.am). He also starred in ITV2 sitcom Timewasters.

Emma D’Arcy plays Astrid

Without giving too much away, Astrid has a very special connection to the paranormal – a link that brings her into contact with Gus.

What else has Emma D’Arcy been in?

A relative screen newcomer, D’Arcy has enjoyed roles in Hanna, Wild Bill and Wanderlust (as Naomi).

Susie Wokoma plays Helen

Helen is Elton’s agoraphobic housebound sister.

What else has Susie Wokoma been in?

From Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing, to Half of a Yellow Sun and The Inbetweeners 2, Wokoma has many credits to her name. However, you’ll probably know her best as Cynthia from Chewing Gum, or Raquel from Crazyhead. She also starred in recent Netflix film Enola Holmes.

Julian Barratt plays Dr Peter Toynbee

Dr Toynbee, a character who’s not immediately in the show, is an occult expert.

What else has Julian Barratt been in?

The Mighty Boosh: that’s where you know him from. The comedian played Howard Moon (alongside many other characters) in the surreal BBC comedy also starring Noel Fielding. Barratt has also appeared in Flowers, Nathan Barley, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace and 2017 film Mindhorn.

Truth Seekers is coming to Amazon Prime Video on 30th October.