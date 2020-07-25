Truth Seekers Amazon release date – when is Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s new series coming out?

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are teaming up again for a new Amazon Prime series, with the Shaun of the Dead/Hot Fuzz actors both co-writing (with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz) and starring in a tale of paranormal investigators called Truth Seekers.

“It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance,” Frost said of the partnership with Amazon Prime – but what can we expect from the new series? Who else stars in it, and what kind of supernatural creatures will Frost and Pegg be facing?

Check out everything we know about Truth Seekers below.

When is Truth Seekers coming out?

Amazon have yet to announce an official release date for Truth Seekers, only noting that the sci-fi/fantasy/horror comedy will arrive “later this year” on their platform.

At an educated guess, we’d assume the series would arrive in autumn 2020, but we’ll keep you posted with more updates.

Truth Seekers will be eight episodes long, with every entry directed by The Wrong Mans’ Jim Field Smith.

Is there a Truth Seekers trailer?

Yes! A short Truth Seekers teaser debuted at Comic-Con@Home introducing us to the characters and world of the series, and you can now watch it above.

Full of spooky creatures, dark magic and talk of parallel universe, the teaser’s tagline – “the truth is way, way out there” – looks sure to promise some truly weird and wonderful episodes going forward.

Truth Seekers cast on Amazon

Nick Frost leads the series as Gus, described as a lonely man who works at “the most boring job you could have” – installing broadband. However, he uses this job as a cover for his true passion, which has him investigate strange phenomena for an online audience.

Simon Pegg stars as Gus’ boss Dave, the head of the broadband company who may have some nefarious motives.

The series also stars Samson Kayo as Elton, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, Susie Wokoma as Helen, Malcolm McDowell as Richard and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt as Dr. Peter Toynbee.

What is Truth Seekers about?

According to Amazon Truth Seekers is “a horror comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

“However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.”

And according to the series’ co-creator, there was a big focus on finding the balance between scares and laughs.

“I think it was a mixture of wanting to get that X-Files kind of vibe but also looking back to old episodes of Arthur C. Clarke’s Mysterious World,” Nat Saunders said.

“Reading old books like the Usbourne Book Of Ghosts and the kind of paranormal stuff that obsessed us when we were growing up…We were kind of pulling up from different kinds of places.

“As Simon was saying, we wanted to take the horror really seriously and then make the comedy really funny. The horror stuff, it’s never spoofy, it’s homage if anything. There might be things that you recognize from other films and TV shows, but hopefully we’ve kind of put a spin on them and taken them seriously.

“We haven’t done a kind of goofy like ‘Let’s add some laughs to a classic horror tropes scene,’ kind of thing.”