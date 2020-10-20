Ever since the world of Frozen first debuted on cinema screens, one character has delighted fans of all ages across the world: Olaf, the adorable talking snowman.

Advertisement

His origins are to be revealed for the first time in a brand new animated short film titled Once Upon A Snowman, which is headed to Disney Plus later this month.

Josh Gad is returning to voice the character once again, after starring in a series of miniature Olaf films earlier this year, in a special that will reveal just how he settled on his unique identity.

Frozen fans, read on for everything you need to know about this latest addition to its magical world.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Once Upon A Snowman released on Disney Plus?

Once Upon A Snowman will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 23rd October 2020.

The service is also home to Frozen and Frozen II, as well as a wide range of other Disney content.

How to watch Frozen spin-off Once Upon A Snowman

Once Upon A Snowman will be exclusive to Disney Plus, so anyone wishing to watch the Frozen spin-off should look into setting up a membership with the service.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply.

What is Once Upon A Snowman about?

Disney

Once Upon A Snowman chronicles the untold origin of Olaf, following his first steps after coming to life and his search for an identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, both of whom worked on last year’s Frozen II, which proved a worthy successor to the iconic original film.

Who is in the cast of Once Upon A Snowman?

Several members of the Frozen cast have reunited for this new short film, which sees Josh Gad take centre stage as Olaf himself, the innocent and insightful talking snowman.

Joining him will be Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as sisters Elsa and Anna, while Jonathan Groff and Chris Williams will also return as Kristoff and friendly shopkeeper, Oaken.

Is there a Once Upon A Snowman trailer?

There certainly is. Get a first look at the short film in the trailer below, which playfully remixes pivotal moments from the first Frozen movie.

Advertisement

Once Upon A Snowman is available on Disney Plus from 23rd October. Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply.