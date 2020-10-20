Hilary Swank’s Netflix series Away cancelled after one season

Netflix has wielded its axe once again – this time to cancel Hilary Swank sci-fi series Away after just one season.

The space drama was released on the platform in September but despite spending several weeks in the streamer’s top 10 most-watched shows it hasn’t done enough to land a second outing.

The series revolved around Swank’s character Emma Green, an American astronaut who leads an international crew on the first mission to Mars while leaving her loved ones behind on Earth.

Away also starred Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman and was created by Andrew Hinderaker – whose inspiration for the series came from an article in Esquire written by Chris Jones.

It becomes the latest in a long line of shows to be cancelled after only one season, with other recent examples including I Am Not Okay With This, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Teenage Bounty Hunters and Messiah.

More established shows haven’t been immune from the axe either, with GLOW, Altered Carbon and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina among the high profile casualties of 2020.

Netflix has not yet commented on the news regarding Away, and so the precise reasons for the cancellation have not been confirmed at this stage – but with other shows, the streamer has cited the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for cancellations.

Away season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.