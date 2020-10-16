When is season 2 of Emily in Paris released on Netflix?

Netflix treated its subscribers to a trip to France at the start of the month with the release of comedy-drama Emily in Paris, created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, and since its arrival, the series has dominated the platform’s Top 10 charts across the world.

While fans very quickly binged their way through all 10 episodes of the fish-out-of-water sitcom, the season finale left them with lots of questions when it comes to Emily’s (Lily Collins) relationship with her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

With lots to think about, here’s everything with know about whether marketing executive Emily will be making a second trip to Paris and when we’re likely to see her back on for more on Netflix.

Will there be a second season of Emily in Paris?

Netflix

While Netflix has not yet announced whether Emily in Paris will be back for a second season, it won’t come as a surprise if the comedy-drama is renewed considering its popularity over the past few weeks.

The show, created by Darren Star, arrived on Netflix at the beginning of October and has since ranked highly in Netflix’s Top 10 titles. In fact, the series is currently the second most-watched show in the UK.

Thankfully for fans, the show’s star Lily Collins is definitely up for a second trip to Paris, telling Harper’s Bazaar: “I’m so proud of the way that it’s kind of globally reached every country, and that’s thanks to Netflix, really pushing it out there and believing in it. And then to be number one in the world still, it is mind-blowing.”

“All of us are incredibly grateful. And the cast and crew, we’re really hoping to get the green light for season two,” she added.

So fingers crossed, Emily will be back on our screens for another Parisian adventure in the near future.

Emily in Paris season 2 release date

Emily in Paris has not yet been renewed for a second season, but when it is, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Emily on our screens any time soon.

With the coronavirus pandemic still causing disruption all over the world and international travel difficult in relation to certain countries, production on a second season may face delays or could take longer than usual due to new filming protocols.

Best case scenario – Emily in Paris season two will land on Netflix towards the end of 2021, however it’s more likely in this current climate that we’ll be seeing it in 2022.

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 2?

Netflix

**WARNING – SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE**

Emily in Paris’ first outing left viewers with a satisfying yet messy ending. After 10 episodes of unbearable sexual tension, stolen kisses and the typical problems that come with a love triangle, Emily (Lily Collins) and her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) got intimate with one another, with Emily under the impression that Gabriel is about to leave for Normandy to open his own restaurant.

However, in the show’s very last scene, we watch as Emily’s client Antoine (William Abadie) has offers Gabriel financial funding, which will allow him to buy a restaurant in Paris and means that he’ll be sticking around for the long-term.

Season two will undoubtedly explore the fallout of Emily and Gabriel getting together, especially since Gabriel’s girlfriend and Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat) won’t be best pleased with the pair’s antics. Will Emily and Gabriel make a go of it or will Emily prioritise her friendship with Camille?

However, according to Bravo, Emily and Camille’s relationship may head in a completely different direction, which the first series “planted a few seeds” about.

He told Cosmopolitan, “Like, Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”

While in an interview with Vogue UK, Collins predicted that the next season will “create more love triangle drama”, adding: “There are tons of little moments where you’re like, ‘…Does Camille like Emily?’ You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued.”

“I think anyone in that position would be like, you’re my friend, but now I have this romantic connection [with Gabriel], and I don’t want to hurt you, but… Oh my God! So, you know what, it’s really confusing,” she said.

There’s also the possibility that series two could see Emily travel to the UK, with Collins telling Harper’s Bazaar: “At some point, I was joking with Darren and said, ‘Couldn’t they just, like, hop on the Eurostar and, like, have a British excursion?’ I think it could be Emily going to all these different places.”

“It’s Emily in … and then insert the city. She could just take the train and go all over Europe, and Mindy and her could go together,” she said. “I think that there’s so much personality that we can dive into more in the second season if we get to go.”

Emily in Paris season 2 cast

There’s no Emily in Paris without Lily Collins of course, so if a second series is commissioned, we’re bound to see the actress reprise the titular role, hopefully alongside Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily’s glamorous yet scary French boss Sylvie).

It’s also likely that Camille Razat, who plays Emily’s friend and Gabriel’s girlfriend Camille, will return for season two considering the amount of drama that’s likely been caused by Emily and Gabriel getting together in the season finale.

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix.