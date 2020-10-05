Netflix has reversed a decision made in August 2019 to commission season four of hit 1980s female wrestling comedy drama GLOW and has axed the show, despite starting filming it before the lockdown.

GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) co-starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron in the tale adapted from the real-life story of a ragtag of wrestlers put together for a short-lived satellite channel programme in LA in the ’80s.

Deadline reported the decision was forced on it by the COVID-19 industry shutdown.

GLOW co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline: “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Flahive and Mensch added: “We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

GLOW had actually begun filming season four when the pandemic decimated the industry in March. One episode was completed and another had been started.

GLOW fans are upset, to say the least. “WE CAN WAIT A YEAR!” shouted one fan.

WHY. WHY CANCEL #GLOW WHEN YOU ALREADY GAVE THE GO-AHEAD FOR SEASON 4! WE CAN WAIT A YEAR! Just cancel everything since apparently everything is just TOO HARD. SO FRUSTRATED. @netflix — JediFarfy (@jedifarfy) October 5, 2020

Another fan wrote: “The thing I especially loved about #GLOW was that I got to see the stories of so many different women being told. There was racial, sexual, and body diversity abound. It makes me so sad it won’t be coming back. It makes me angry these stories aren’t more valued.”

Season three followed the ladies as they took Las Vegas by storm and fans were desperate to see what happened next. Many called on Netflix to reverse the reversal.

Yo @netflix you need to reverse again because I doubt anyone would mind waiting as long as it takes to get a final season of this wonderful show. #GLOW pic.twitter.com/rBhOCXhn4D — Maximum Effort (@ColoOddball) October 5, 2020

