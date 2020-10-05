Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. GLOW is cancelled by Netflix – season four won’t be completed

GLOW is cancelled by Netflix – season four won’t be completed

Despite one episode being film and another begun, season four of the comedy-drama won't be finished.

Alison Brie

Netflix has reversed a decision made in August 2019 to commission season four of hit 1980s female wrestling comedy drama GLOW and has axed the show, despite starting filming it before the lockdown.

Advertisement

GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) co-starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron in the tale adapted from the real-life story of a ragtag of wrestlers put together for a short-lived satellite channel programme in LA in the ’80s.

Deadline reported the decision was forced on it by the COVID-19 industry shutdown.

GLOW co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline: “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Flahive and Mensch added: “We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

GLOW had actually begun filming season four when the pandemic decimated the industry in March. One episode was completed and another had been started.

GLOW fans are upset, to say the least. “WE CAN WAIT A YEAR!” shouted one fan.

Another fan wrote: “The thing I especially loved about #GLOW was that I got to see the stories of so many different women being told. There was racial, sexual, and body diversity abound. It makes me so sad it won’t be coming back. It makes me angry these stories aren’t more valued.”

Season three followed the ladies as they took Las Vegas by storm and fans were desperate to see what happened next. Many called on Netflix to reverse the reversal.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

Monty Python

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Exclusive Monty Python content for just £5.99!

This Radio Times bookazine features unseen images and cast anecdotes

All about GLOW

Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie in GLOW season two on Netflix (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

GLOW_301_Unit_00334R-1

When is GLOW season 4 on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

GLOW

Meet the cast of GLOW season 2 on Netflix

GLOW

Netflix renews GLOW for a fourth and final season

When is new comedy series GLOW released on Netflix? What is it about? Who will be in the cast?