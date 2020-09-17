Selling Sunset’s Chrishell says brokerage has “split” ahead of potential season 4: “Some people have left”

Chrishell Stause, star of reality series Selling Sunset, has suggested some cast members “have left” the show’s real estate firm The Oppenheim Group.

While hinting that new episodes of the hit show would be announced soon, Stause also claimed the brokerage “had split”.

Speaking about the series on Good Morning Britain, Stause – who has featured in all three seasons of Selling Sunset – said: “There is some splintering happening in the group […] I’m not going to sugar coat it. We’re not all friends, we don’t all get along. But we try to. Some people have left, the brokerage has split, if the cameras picked up now, there’s a lot to pick up on.”

Referring to a possible fourth season of the show, Stause added: “They haven’t announced anything officially, but I think we’ll hear something very soon.”

Selling Sunset cast member Jason Oppenheim recently cleared up rumours Brett had left The Oppenheim Group.

“I think Christine [Quinn] tried to fan those flames,” he said on Lorraine. “He’s not starting his own brokerage and hiring agents and competing; we’re still working together.”

Meanwhile, Crishell also briefly opened up to GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Alex Beresford about joining Dancing with the Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about the absence of a live studio audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stause said: “I have to say, I was still wracked with nerves. I’m hoping that’s going to subside a little bit… it still felt very nerve-wracking. That being said, I think the audience would make you feel better because they’re really cheering for you!”

Stause performed her first dance of the series last Monday (September 14th), where she picked up only 13 points, coming third from bottom on the table.

Speaking previously about the future of Selling Sunset, brokerage head Oppenheim said he didn’t believe coronavirus would halt filming.

He told Metro: “I don’t anticipate the coronavirus having too much of an effect. I don’t foresee any restrictions on filming because I think that we’re all together anyway, most of us. We’re interacting already, so I don’t think we’re at much risk simply having cameras around.”

Good Morning Britain is on ITV from 6am weekdays. Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.