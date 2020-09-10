Who are The Home Edit experts Clea and Joanna? Meet the decluttering experts of the Netflix series

Get ready to see the homes of celebrities transformed in Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit.

Advertisement

The eight-part series will follow master organisers and The Home Edit founders, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, as they help eight celebs and civilians revamp their homes and get rid of clutter along the way.

Dropping on the streaming site on September 9th, the show is set to give viewers major Marie Kondo vibes.

So, who are the two ladies behind The Home Edit? Here’s everything you need to know!

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Clea Shearer?

Clea was born and raise in Los Angeles and just recently located to Nashville for her husband’s job as an Entertainment and Music Photographer with Getty Images.

While in Nashville, Clea met her business partner, Joanna – who is also from Cali. Together, they launched a home organisation business called The Home Edit.

Clea is mum to Stella Blue and Sutton Gray.

Who is Joanna Teplin?

Joanna met Clea in 2015 when both of their husbands got job offers that took them from their homes in California (Teplin lived in San Francisco while Shearer was from Los Angeles) to Nashville.

Unlike Clea, Teplin’s Instagram is private and she does keep most of her personal life pretty low key.

She is married to Jeremy Rubin, who works as a promotions manager at Warner Bros. Music and they have two children, a son and a daughter named Miles Reid and Marlowe Aerin.

Netflix

What is The Home Edit?

The decluttering gurus have grown their successful business The Home Edit through Instagram, transforming clients’ homes with clever storage tricks and their now famous rainbow colour co-ordination skills.

Today, The Home Edit Instagram account has over 1.7 million followers and loyal celebrity fans rave about the duo’s life-changing ideas and products.

Since launching the The Home Edit, it has spread through Hollywood with Clea and Joanna counting the likes of Gwyneth Platrow and Katy Perry as their celebrity clients.

One scroll through their Instagram, and you can see why with their rainbow themed organising scheme and love for storage containers!

They teamed up with Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine to produce Master the Mess that gives you a peek into their Hollywood projects, and led to them landing a show with Netflix.

Clea and Joanna are also the authors of The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, which helps you to organise room-by-room.

Get Organized with The Home Edit is now available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Buy The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals on Amazon now.