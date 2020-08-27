When is Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix? Release date, cast and latest news

Netflix thrives off shows that qualify as “binge-worthy” and few of its original series have fallen into that category quite to the same extent as the highly addictive black comedy Dead to Me.

Advertisement

Over two seasons the show – which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two 40-somethings who strike up an unlikely friendship – has packed more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with shocking revelations and outlandish events occurring almost every episode.

And Netflix has announced that the show will be returning for one more season.

While many fans will be disappointed the series is coming to an end so soon, the third season promises to deliver plenty more jaw-dropping drama.

Read on for everything you need to know about the third and final season of Dead to Me.

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

We’ve now had confirmation that the Netflix series has been renewed for a third season, but with the bittersweet caveat that this will also be the last season.

On the decision to make this the third and final season, series star Christina Applegate said that she would “miss” her co-star Linda Cardinelli and the series creator, Liz Feldman, but that “we felt this was the best way to tie up the story”.

I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love https://t.co/tJXf31EDhe — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 6, 2020

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” series creator Feldman said. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.

“I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”

The second series ended on another shocking cliffhanger, so fans will be hoping that a third season arrives sooner rather than later.

Feldman added: “I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it. They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’ We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Dead to Me season 3 released on Netflix?

The third series has been commissioned, but it’s not yet known when it will drop on Netflix.

There was almost exactly a year between the first season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so under normal circumstances it would be safe to assume that there would be a similar gap before a third instalment.

Both season one and two dropped in May. However, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything is naturally taking a bit longer than usual – with filming a no-go for most of the TV and film industry, so it’s probable that we might have to wait rather more than a year this time out.

All things considered, RadioTimes.com predicts Dead to Me season three will land on Netflix in the second half of next year, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest news.

What will happen in Dead to Me season 3?

As was the case in the first series, Dead to Me season 2’s ending was something of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen finding themselves in a car crash after a collision with Ben, leaving viewers with no idea of whether it was deliberate or accidental.

Jen looks particularly badly injured by the incident, left murmuring in the wreckage in the final scene.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked whether this indicates that she’ll be alright, creator Liz Feldman cryptically said: “I don’t know that it means that.”

This could well form the basis for the third season, while we can also expect to see more of Jen’s son Charlie, who ends season two knowing far more about Jen and Judy’s murderous activities than he was supposed to.

Dead to Me season 3 cast

Given they are very much right at the heart of the series, it seems unlikely the show could continue without Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we can pretty much bank on them leading the cast of a potential third run.

Cardellini recently spoke about how much she enjoyed playing the role of Judy, telling Netflix Queue, “There’s so much darkness to her, but she has a buoyancy and resilience.

“She’s thoughtful, but in the moment, she is completely spontaneous. You can justify any of her bad behaviors, because she’s just Judy. She does whatever she feels, and that’s what gets her in trouble. It’s a delicious thing to play.”

We can expect much of the supporting cast to return as well – especially James Marsden in his new role as Ben, Steve’s semi-identical brother – while some new faces could also join. As usual, we’ll let you know more as we get it.

Charlie (Sam McCarthy), Henry (Luke Roessler), detective Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), Nick (Brandon Scott), Jen’s neighbour Karen (Suzy Nakamura), Jen’s former real estate partner Christopher (Max Jenkins), mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), and Pastor Wayne (Keong Sim) are all expected to return.

Is there a trailer for Dead to Me season 3?

Again, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – however, we can make an educated guess at when one might land.

The trailer for the first season dropped on 1st April 2019, a little over a month before the show’s 3rd May launch, and we similarly got a first look teaser for season two (see below) on 10th April 2020, around a month ahead of the show’s 8th May comeback.

If filming is able to proceed uninhibited, then look out for the first footage from season three in early spring 2021, ahead of a summer 2021 release.

Advertisement

Dead to Me season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Check out our list of the best Netflix series or best Netflix movies or see what else is on with our TV Guide.