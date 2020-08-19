When is the third To All The Boys film released on Netflix? What is it about?

Netflix has put out its fair share of teen movies in recent years, but none have quite captured the imagination of the teenage market quite to the extent as those in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

Advertisement

The first film opened to enormous success in 2018 – making huge stars of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in the process – and the second entry in the franchise, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, won similar adulation from fans when it dropped earlier this year.

And the romance isn’t stopping there, a third film is on the way, titled and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, and again based on a book by Jenny Han – read on for everything we know about the Netflix threequel so far.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is To All the Boys 3 released on Netflix?

Although no release date has been announced so far, fans don’t need to worry about a lengthy production process – because the third film has already finished shooting.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show, star Lana Condor confirmed that the second and third films had been shot back to back. So with the film already in post-production, we might not have that long to wait before we see what is expected to be the final entry in the franchise, we’ll keep you updated as and when we get more news about a potential release date.

What will To All The Boys 3 be about?

As with the first two films, the threequel will be based on the novels by Jenny Han, particularly the third book in the To All the Boys trilogy, titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It remains to be seen whether the film will adopt the same name.

The main focus of the book is the end of Lara Jean’s high school years and her subsequent move to college – as well as the tribulations she faces in this time regarding her relationship with Peter.

The book covers the excitement of prom, the potential of a relationship going wrong when moving from high school to college (with Lara Jean and Peter accepted to different schools) and also a new wife for Lara Jean’s Dad – who marries next door neighbour, Ms. Rothschild, whom he began seeing in the second film.

Part of the sequel will also be set in South Korea (a fact confirmed by Jenny Han) with Lara and her sister both sent by their father to spend their holidays with their grandmother.

Meanwhile according to director Michael Fimognari, we can also see some changes in Peter Kavinsky’s life, with Fimognari telling Harper’s Bazaar, “There’s a growth to the character and the way that Noah explores that and the way that he involves his other cast members.”

And Condor has also given some more information about the next chapter, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s her senior year, so she’s trying to figure out actually what she’s going to do for her future, like making choices for what’s right for you versus what you want in the moment because you want to stay with someone. That’s super difficult, right?

“What I can say is she faces some real, real life choices. What I love about the third movie is she fully comes into her own. It’s a full beginning, middle, end, and for me, that was great as an actor because I had all the time in the world to play and to grow and to feel good with the way that we ended things.”

Who is in the cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3?

Lana Condor, and Noah Centineo are both returning in the lead roles, while Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett are all expected to return as well.

But fans could have seen the last of Jordan Fisher – his character John Ambrose doesn’t appear in the book and so unless some major changes are made he won’t play a part in the film either.

To All the Boys 3 trailer

There isn’t a trailer available for the next film just yet – but if you really want to get your appetite up for the movie then check out the end of the video below, from 54 minutes onwards the pair perform a sneak preview of a scene from the threequel – whilst chatting on Zoom!

Advertisement

We’ll post an official trailer here as soon as one becomes available!