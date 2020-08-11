The Umbrella Academy cast reveal hilarious behind-the-scenes happenings

The second season of The Umbrella Academy landed on Netflix at the end of July, with the super-powered Hargreeves siblings travelling back to the 1960s to prevent the apocalypse.

While the characters were dealing with a lot of pressure throughout the series, The Umbrella Academy cast had a blast behind-the-scenes and have revealed to Netflix which moments they struggled to keep a straight face through whilst filming.

A main contender for the funniest moment on set was the scene featuring Luther’s silent but deadly accident in the lift.

What's the collective noun for a group of Hargreaveses? Here they are with tales from the set of The Umbrella Academy S2… ☂️ pic.twitter.com/ikmtykoSKr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 11, 2020

“The scene where Luther farts in an elevator that we’re all stuck in,” Aidan Gallagher, who plays Five, said in the video.

Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, then added: “The elevator scene up to the tiki bar always sticks in my head. I mean I don’t actually think we got a clean take with David Castañeda [Diego].”

Castañeda then echoes Hopper’s comment, saying: “If you see the take that they used, everyone is acting like it smells and I’m just laughing.”

The scene occurs in the series’ sixth episode, when the whole family are on their way to dinner with their adopted family Reginald whilst still stuck in the 1960’s.

Another scene which cracked up the cast featured Hopper and Ellen Page (Vanya) talking about how the end of the world came about.

“I also remember that scene with you Tom, where I’m asking questions. I ask something about how I caused the apocalypse and I think you go, ‘Well you blew up the moon.'” Page said, before Hopper replied: “I couldn’t say it seriously.”

The video also sees Justin H. Min, who plays the deceased Hargreeves sibling Ben, reveal his favourite memory of Robert Sheehan (Klaus) on set, as the two appeared in a number of scenes together throughout the season.

“My favourite memory of Robert Sheehan on set was when he had this huge vomit rig attached to him and finally, we’re rolling and he opens his mouth and nothing comes,” Min said. “It was like two little squirts.”

The series, which debuted on Netflix in 2019, is based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name and is currently among the most-watching shows on the streamer.

While Netflix has not yet confirmed that a third season of the comic book adaptation is in the works, its showrunner Steve Blackman recently teased that series three could see The Umbrella Academy’s powers grow even further.