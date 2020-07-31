Full guide to The Umbrella Academy team’s powers

Dysfunctional family and super team The Umbrella Academy are returning to our screens, as Netflix prepares to drop the second season of its popular sci-fi series.

Ellen Page returns to lead the large The Umbrella Academy cast, as the team tries once more to avert the apocalypse, after not quite managing it the first time around.

They’ll need to utilise all of their unique strengths and remarkable abilities if they’re to succeed, but what exactly is The Umbrella Academy capable of?

Each member was born on the same fateful day in 1989, from women who had previously shown no signs of being pregnant whatsoever, ultimately manifesting superhuman gifts.

Here’s your full guide to their power set.

Number One (Luther) – super strength

Luther has superhuman strength, which made him an indispensable member of The Umbrella Academy in their heyday, leading the team and sticking around longer than anybody else. Unfortunately, he was grievously wounded on one particular mission, prompting his adoptive father to take drastic measures to save his life. He injected Luther with a serum that transformed the top half of his body into that of an ape, explaining his enormously muscular and hairy appearance.

Number Two (Diego) – uncanny aim

Diego is able curve the trajectory of any object he throws, allowing them to hit their target with devastating accuracy. He uses this gift primarily to throw knives while fighting criminals as his vigilante alter-ego, which has put him on the radar of police in the past. In the comics, he is also able to hold his breath indefinitely, but this is yet to be depicted in the Netflix series.

Number Three (Allison) – mind control

Allison has the ability to control people by saying the phrase “I heard a rumour…” followed by whatever she wishes them to do. It’s a power with unnerving implications and became a point of serious contention when her husband discovered she had used it to make their child behave. It is unclear whether she will still have this gift in season two, given the injuries she has sustained.

Number Four (Klaus) – can speak to the dead

Klaus is able to communicate with the dead and make them tangible figures in the land of the living. However, quite literally haunted by his powers, he has resorted to drug and alcohol abuse which has limited his effectiveness in recent years. He is often accompanied by the ghost of Number Six.

Number Five – space and time travel

Number Five is gifted with the power of teleporting through space and time, which he can use to travel short distances (across a room) and considerably longer ones (decades into the future). The problem is, his control over this ability is unreliable, which is why he ended up trapped on a post-apocalyptic Earth in the first season. Due to his time-travel shenanigans, he has grown much older than his adoptive siblings at the Academy, but is stuck in the body of a 13-year-old.

Number Six (Ben) – can summon tentacled monsters

One of The Umbrella Academy’s creepier members, Ben has the power to summon horrifying tentacled monsters from his body, disposing of the team’s foes in brutal fashion. He died under mysterious circumstances, meaning his only way to communicate with the team now is through Klaus, who has been able to pull Ben into our world for fleeting moments in the past.

Number Seven (Vanya) – converts sound into destructive force

Originally thought to have no special abilities, it emerged last season that Vanya was actually the most powerful member of the Umbrella Academy. She can convert sound into pure destructive force, capable of killing people and destroying entire buildings, using her violin as a tool to channel this power. She turned against her siblings after discovering she had been lied to for years, but it’s possible she could redeem herself in the episodes to come.

