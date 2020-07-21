Unsolved Mysteries gives update on Alonzo Brooks as his body is exhumed

Unsolved Mysteries tweeted a huge development in the case of Alonzo Brooks – his body was exhumed by law enforcement agencies today.

Unsolved Mysteries’ show runner Terry Dunn Muerer recently revealed that the case of Brooks’ suspicious death after a house party in rural Kansas in 2004 is the one for which the Netflix series received the most tips. In April the FBI announced a $100,000 (£78,000) reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in his death.

Today’s exhumation represents a dramatic development and may even suggest law enforcement agencies have new evidence. Brooks’ autopsy was inconclusive, but an exhumation is a very rare occurrence in a criminal case.

Update: The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed this morning. His case was recently reopened by the @FBI who are offering a $100K reward for tips leading to an arrest. If you know something please come forward. #unsolvedmysteries #Justiceforalonzobrooks https://t.co/5l38xxFr5r — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 21, 2020

The mysterious death of 23-year-old Brooks, who is of Mexican and African-American parentage, was the fourth episode of the hit Netflix docuseries and law enforcement agencies have urged people who attended the largely white house party to come forward.

Witnesses say that Brooks received a number of racial insults during the party and as a mixed race man was in a very small minority. He was found in a creek by a search party organised by his own family a month after he disappeared from the rural house outside of La Cygne, Kansas.

The Unsolved Mysteries team tweeted today that “the world demands justice for Alonzo”.

The world is demanding justice for Alonzo Brooks. Perhaps you can help. The @FBI is offering a $100K reward for tips leading to an arrest in his case. #unsolvedmysteries #justiceforalonzobrooks pic.twitter.com/4d3SAKHF8t — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 21, 2020

Meurer said recently: “Alonzo Brooks was probably [the case] we’ve received the most emails on. Lots of theories that we had already heard when we were producing the episodes, but there are some new names that have come in and that we forwarded onto the FBI.

“There were a lot of people there at that party, somebody witnessed what happened. We just hope that they’ll come forward. The FBI offering that $100,000 dollar reward, which they just announced in the last month. That was so incredible and hopefully motivates somebody to come forward with what they know in that case, because somebody knows.”

