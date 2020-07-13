Lucifer season 5 trailer reveals a big twist for the Netflix fantasy series

Netflix has finally dropped a trailer for Lucifer season 5, revealing a huge secret about the storyline of the upcoming episodes.

The series stars Tom Ellis as the Lord of Hell himself, Lucifer Morningstar, who leaves his kingdom for a vacation on Earth, ultimately becoming entangled with Los Angeles police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

The trailer picks up with Lucifer’s heartbreaking decision to return “home”, which sets Decker on a destructive path as she struggles to come to terms with the loss.

It isn’t long before he returns to once again wreak havoc in her life, but something seems different – and it isn’t long before his fierce demon associate Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) gets the truth out of him.

Watch the action-packed trailer below:

As revealed in the exciting teaser, the Lucifer who returns to Earth is actually his twin brother: the archangel Michael, another character taken from Neil Gaiman’s comic book series.

For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, he appears intent on destroying the life that his sibling has built in the mortal world, setting up an epic confrontation that we get a glimpse of at the end of the trailer.

Alongside Lucifer, Decker and Maze, the trailer also sees the return of Kevin Alejandro as Detective Espinosa, DB Woodside as Lucifer’s brother Amenadiel and Rachael Harris as therapist Dr Linda Martin.

Lucifer season five will be released in two batches of eight episodes, with the first lot available to stream from Friday 21st August on Netflix.

