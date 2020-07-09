When is Anna Delvey drama Inventing Anna on Netflix?

When the arrest of Anna Delvey – a Russian con-artist who’d tricked New York society into thinking she was a wealthy German heiress – hit the headlines in 2018, the world was fascinated by the fraudster and her five year-long financial facade.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix quickly snapped up the rights to Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article on Delvey, revealed to actually be called Anna Sorokina, and announced it would be adapting the tale for the small screen, with Scandal’s Shona Rhimes at the helm.

Inventing Anna, based on Pressler’s 2018 feature ‘How Anna Delvey tricked New York’s party people‘, follows a journalist (Veep’s Anna Chlumsky) as she investigates the Instagram-legend German heiress, played by Ozark’s Julia Garner.

The 10-part series looks at Sorokina’s rise in the New York social scene as well as her downfall, which resulted in her arrest and imprisonment.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s upcoming true-crime drama.

Inventing Anna release date

Netflix has not made an official announcement yet about Inventing Anna’s arrival on the platform, but filming was rumoured to have started in October 2019, according to the Film and Television Industry Alliance.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic having stalled production across the TV and film industry for the past few months, it’s possible that the Netflix drama may have also face delays.

With social distancing requirements in place and filming allowed to take place in certain countries, let’s hope that we see Inventing Anna on our screens in the near-future.

What is Inventing Anna about?

Inventing Anna follows journalist Vivian, who is tasked with investigating Anna Delvey – a social media star and apparent German heiress storming New York’s social scene and stealing her rich acquaintances’ money.

“Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?” Netflix teases.

Is there a trailer for Inventing Anna?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page when Netflix releases any new clips or first-looks of the drama so stay tuned!

Inventing Anna cast

Netflix announced last year that con-artist Anna Delvey will be played by Julia Garner, who is best known as Ruth Langmore in Ozark and for her roles in The Americans, Maniac and The Assistant.

Acting opposite her will be Anna Chlumsky, who plays journalist Vivian (most likely loosely based off of Jessica Pressler). Chlumsky began her career as a child actress, starring in 1991’s My Girl and has since starred in HBO’s Veep.

Julia Garner & @AnnaChlumsky will star in Inventing Anna, a 10-episode limited series and created by @shondarhimes & @BeersBetsy about con artist Anna Delvey (Garner) and the reporter (Chlumsky) determined to get her story. pic.twitter.com/C6s3wtaR7U — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 31, 2019

Inventing Anna also features Orange is the New Black’s Laverne Cox who, according to Variety, plays celebrity trainer and life coach Kacy Duke, while Scandal’s Katie Lowes plays Rachel – a woman whose friendship with Anna “destroys her job, her credit and her life”.

The Bold Type actress Alexis Floyd will portray Neff, an aspiring filmmaker and hotel concierge who befriends Delvey, a new guest at the hotel.

Anders Holm (Workaholics, Champions), Arian Moayed (Succession), Anna Deavere Smith (The West Wing) and Jennifer Esposito (Taxi, NCIS) are also set to appear in the drama.

Is Inventing Anna based on a true story?

Inventing Anna is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born fraudster who took on the identity of a fictitious wealth German heiress and was eventually convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, theft of services and larceny in 2019.

After moving to New York City in 2013, Sorokin began posing as Anna Delvey and told new friends and acquaintances that she was the beneficiary of a €60 million (£46 million) trust fund which was tied up overseas, but would cover her holiday trips and lifestyle. She would then ask her friends to pay for her, making excuses about leaving her wallet in her suitcase or saying her card had been declined and promising to pay them back.

According to court documents, she would present forged bank statements and deposit faulty cheques, withdrawing the money before they bounced.

She was eventually arrested in 2017 and two years later, a judge sentenced her to 4-12 years in prison for defrauding restaurants, private jet companies, banks and hotels out of over $200,000 (£156,000).

