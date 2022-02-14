It’s hardly surprising, then that her latest project, Inventing Anna , which has landed on Netflix, boasts an impressive cast including some faces from previous Shondaland productions such as Kate Burton, who appeared in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr Ellis Grey, and Jeff Perry, who starred in the Shonda-verse in Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

From How to Get Away With Murder and Grey’s Anatomy to Private Practice and Scandal, Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland production company is behind many titles that have boasted star-studded casts, with the same actors often appearing in multiple shows.

The Netflix true-crime series which follows the exploits of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Russian-born fake German heiress who conned her way into New York society, marks Rhimes’ first solo creation for the streaming giant.

It unfolds from the perspective of Vivian (Anna Chlumsky), a fictionalised version of Jessica Pressler who broke the wild true story in 2017.

Talking about how she crafted Delvey’s character through the eyes of everyone that knew her, Rhimes recently told W Magazine: “Everybody who got involved with Anna got swept up in her wake and in her life.

“There was no one version of Anna. To me, the best way to find that was to watch the reporter talk to all of these different people and hear their version of what Anna was to them.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Inventing Anna.

Who’s in the cast of Inventing Anna?

Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey

Who is Anna Delvey? Anna Delvey is a Russian-born woman who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to con hotels, banks and acquaintances out of money.

Where have I seen Julia Garner before? Garner is best known for playing Ruth Langmore in Netflix's Ozark, for which she won two Emmys. She has also appeared in The Americans, Maniac, Dirty John, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Assistant and Modern Love.

Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian Kent

Who is Vivian Kent? Vivian is a journalist who begins looking into the Anna Delvey story whilst juggling pregnancy ultrasounds.

Where have I seen Anna Chlumsky before? Chlumsky began her career as a child actor, starring in 1991 film My Girl and its 1994 sequel. She later took on roles in Veep, Hannibal, Rugrats, In the Loop, Hala and White Collar.

Katie Lowes plays Rachel

Who is Rachel? Rachel is a friend of Anna's who goes to Morocco with her.

Where have I seen Katie Lowes before? Lowes is best known for appearing in Scandal as well as Super 8, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Grey's Anatomy, Easy Money, Castle and NCIS.

Anders Holm plays Jack Mercer

Who is Jack? Jack is Vivian's husband.

Where have I seen Anders Holms before? Anders Holm rose to fame after starring in sitcom Workaholics and has since appeared in The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and films The Intern, Sausage Party, How to Be Single, Game Over, Man and The Interview.

Laverne Cox plays Kacy Duke

Who is Kacy Duke? Kacy Duke is Anna's personal trainer who she takes on holiday to Morocco with her.

Where have I seen Laverne Cox before? Cox is best known for playing Sophia Burset on Orange is the New Black and becoming the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category. She has since appeared in Grandma, Can You Keep a Secret, Promising Young Woman, Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, The Mindy Project, The Blacklist and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

James Cusati-Moyer plays Val

Who is Val? Val works in fashion and becomes friends with Anna.

Where have I seen James Cusati-Moyer before? Cusati-Moyer has appeared in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Red Oaks, Time After Time, Prodigal Son and False Positive.

Arian Moayed plays Todd Spodek

Who is Todd Spodek? Todd is Anna's lawyer.

Where have I seen Arian Moayed before? Arian Moayed is best known for playing Stewy in Succession and for his roles in Rock the Kasbah, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rosewater and shows The Blacklist, Madam Secretary and Love Life.

Alexis Floyd plays Neff Davis

Who is Neff? Neff is a hotel concierge who becomes Anna's friend.

Where have I seen Alexis Floyd before? Floyd has appeared in Way Down, Dickinson and The Bold Type.

Saamer Usmani plays Chase Sikorski

Who is Chase? Chase is an entrepreneur in charge of a tech start-up who becomes Anna's boyfriend.

Where have I seen Saamer Usmani before? Usmani has appeared in Reign, What/If as Avery Watkins, Succession, Katy Keene, The Mauritanian and The Good Fight.

Kate Burton plays Nora

Who is Nora? Nora is a wealthy woman with whom Anna stays for a while.

Where have I seen Kate Burton before? Kate Burton is an Emmy-nominated actor best known for playing Ellis Grey on Grey's Anatomy and Vice President Sally Langston on Scandal. She has also appeared in The Good Wife, Grimm, Veep, Revolution, Madam Secretary, Charmed, Prodigal Son and The Dropout.

Marika Dominczyk plays Talia Mally

Who is Talia? Talia is a wellness influencer who meets Anna.

Where have I seen Marika Dominczyk before? Domincyzk is best known for playing Dr. Eliza Minnick on Grey's Anatomy. She has also appeared in Brothers & Sisters, Hawaii Five-0, Whiskey Cavalier and Bones.

Rebecca Henderson plays Catherine McCaw

Who is Catherine McCaw? Catherine McCaw is the lawyer working for the prosecution in the case against Anna Sorokin.

Where have I seen Rebecca Henderson before? Henderson has appeared in Russian Doll, Single Drunk Female, Westworld, Orange Is the New Black, Manhunt: Unabomber and The Good Wife.

Anthony Edwards plays Alan Reed

Who is Alan Reed? Alan Reed is a banker working at Fortress who helps Anna with applying for a loan.

Where have I seen Anthony Edwards before? Edwards is best known for playing Dr Mark Greene in ER and for his roles in Top Gun, Zodiac, Miracle Mile, Planes, Designated Survivor and Billions.

Inventing Anna arrives on Netflix on Friday 11th February. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.