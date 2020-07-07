Zac Efron (17 Again, Bad Neighbours) is starring in his own Netflix show, however this time he’s not playing a fratboy, a serial killer or a middle-aged man trapped in a teen’s body.

Instead, he’s the face of Down to Earth – a docu-series which looks at healthy and sustainable ways of living across the globe.

The show follows the actor as he travels to France, Puerto Rico, Iceland and a variety of other countries with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of a “new perspective on some very old problems”, according to the Down to Earth with Zac Efron trailer.

Here’s everything we know about the environmental documentary series arriving on Netflix this week.

When is Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix?

The first season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron arrives on Netflix on Friday 10th July 2020.

What is Down To Earth with Zac Efron about?

The travel series sees Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien journey across the world to meet “top eco innovators” and learn about more sustainable ways of living.

“We need to start rethinking how we consume everything from our food to our power,” the actor says in the trailer.

“Change has to start somewhere, maybe its time we all change.”

Throughout the first season, Efron and Olien travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia to find more eco-friendly ways to generate “the main staples for modern life” – food, water and energy.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the travel documentary series at the end of June.

Who is in Down To Earth?

Of course, film star Zac Efron leads the series, which follows him across the globe as he searches for eco-friendly and sustainable ways of living.

The 32-year-old rose to fame as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy and went on to star in 2007’s Hairspray, comedy 17 Again, Bad Neighbours and The Greatest Showman. He recently portrayed Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile for Netflix.

He is joined by Darin Olien, a wellness expert and self-proclaimed ‘superfood hunter’. He has authored his own nutritional guide and hosts his own health podcast.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron arrives on Netflix on Friday 10th July.