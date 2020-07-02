What happened to Alonzo Brooks? Theories around the Netflix Unsolved Mysteries case

Riding the continuing wave of true crime tales, Netflix has released 12-part docuseries Unsolved Mysteries, once again transforming its audience into a unit of amateur sleuths.

And one of the yet-to-be-explained puzzles that has enticed viewers: the baffling case of Alonzo Brooks.

As outlined in the fourth episode of the series, ever since then 23-year-old went missing on 3rd of April 2004, no definitive answer has emerged.

What happened to Alonzo Brooks?

Investigators know Brooks was last seen at a local house party in rural Kansas, but it’s unclear what happened to him after he left the property when threatened with violence.

Two days later, Brooks’ family filed a missing persons report, with police searches finding his hat and boots near to the party house.

"No Ride Home" and completely alone, a young Black man goes missing in rural Kansas. What happened to Alonzo Brooks the night of April 3, 2004? The FBI recently announced a $100k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Alonzo's death. #unsolvedmysteries pic.twitter.com/FUMVn1Qt0Y — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 1, 2020

Brooks’ family claim they were not allowed to join the police search for a month, the operation solely led by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. When finally permitted to join the search, within 30 minutes the family located Brooks’ body in a creek.

The autopsy proved inconclusive, internet detectives are more certain (see below).

Who killed Alonzo Brooks?

According to Alonzo’s mother Maria, whoever killed her son did so as a hate crime.

“I’m Mexican and his father is Black,” she told US news show Dateline. “So he’s mixed. They didn’t just target one race. Or kill one race. They killed two. He was targeted because of the colour of his skin.”

Attorney Stephen McAllister agrees: “It defies reason to believe that Alonzo’s death was a suicide or that he somehow accidentally tumbled into a relatively shallow creek, in Linn County, leaving behind his boots and hat, all with no witnesses whatsoever.”

Police are also investigating a potential racist motive, with Brooks being one of three black people at the 100-strong party, which took place in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

To add to this theory, Brooks’ friends claim he was the target of several racial slurs during the party. Plus, they also claim he was angrily approached by a white man, which they speculate could be down to Brooks flirting with a white woman. Several “brawls” broke out the night, but it is unclear if Brooks was involved in any of these, with no witnesses stepping forward during the initial investigation.

Have police re-opened the Alonzo Brooks case?

Yes, the FBI Department of Justice reopened it on 11th June 2020, citing potential new leads among renewed interested in the case due to the Netflix series.

They have also unveiled a cash reward of $100,000 for new information that will help solve the death.

“We are investigating whether Alonzo was murdered,” McAllister said at the announcement (via KSNT News). “His death certainly was suspicious, and someone, likely multiple people, know(s) what happened that night in April 2004. It is past time for the truth to come out.

“The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.”

