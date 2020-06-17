13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn reveals the moment he found out Justin’s tragic fate

The final season of 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix this month, ending with the controversial death of fan-favourite Justin Foley, played by Brandon Flynn.

Advertisement

Flynn has recently spoken about his character’s death, telling Entertainment Weekly that he only found out half way through shooting the season.

“It definitely wasn’t at the beginning [of the season]. We read that first script and we saw that there was the funeral,” he said.

“I think I literally raced to [showrunner] Brian [Yorkey] right after the first table read and was like, “It’s Justin isn’t it?” Brian was one of those people who was like, “We can’t kill off the character who’s continually trying to be better.” I was like, “Oh, yes we can.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He added that Yorkey took him to dinner and told him about his character’s fate.

“We sat at the table and he’s like, “We’re gonna put Justin to rest.” We both sat there sombrely for a second and then we just delved into the storyline and what they had devised and what I could bring to the table,” he said.

“When I found out was timed perfectly because I got the opportunity to play Justin in his rehabilitation without knowing where the story was going. That was such a bonus for me because sometimes it’s difficult not to play the ending. And I didn’t know the ending so I had nothing to play!”

Flynn starred in all four seasons of 13 Reasons Why, playing school jock Justin who became a homeless drug addict before being taken in my Clay (Dylan Minnette) and recovering from his addiction.

His shock death at the end of season four, caused by AIDS contracted from his use of heroin needles and his previous experience of prostitution, upset many fans during the show’s finale.

Flynn also told EW that playing Justin was a “massive gift” and helped him to graduate from adolescence.

“I’ve been able to process college and high school in one character and addiction and loss and all that stuff. I was able to process it through Justin,” he said.

“I don’t know if I have all the words to say what I’ve walked away with but it’s definitely something and I’ll never ever ever forget Justin Foley,” he added.

Flynn’s costar Dylan Minnette recently defended the choice to kill of Justin, describing the “devastating and tragic” scene as “powerful”.

Advertisement

Seasons 1-4 of 13 Reasons Why are available to watch on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.