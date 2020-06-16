The Umbrella Academy season 2 first-look pictures released by Netflix

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is returning at the end of July – and now the streaming service has released 12 first look images ahead of the second season.

Advertisement

With the first season having ended on something of a cliffhanger, interest in the second series was already high – and it seems likely that the new stills will see anticipation skyrocket even further.

Netflix has also teased some plot details ahead of the new series, providing a brief synopsis which outlines that the season will see the Hargreaves siblings scattered in time in and around Dallas, Texas.

It turns out the group’s disruption of the timeline has led to a nuclear doomsday – and so the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday and put a stop to it, all before preventing the apocalypse in the present timeline.

Has that got you excited? Check out the images below to whet your appetite even further…

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has said that, going forward, “the goal” for the Netflix series “is not to diverge” from Gerard Way’s original comic series.

“Not everything translates from the graphic novel page to the screen, but there’s a legion of fans and I want to bring in a whole new legion of fans who’ve never read the graphic novel, so the goal is not to just go off in our own direction,” Blackman said. “I like Gerard and [illustrator] Gabriel [Bá]’s ideas so much, the goal is keep on trucking behind them, beside them.”

Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy season 2 drops on Netflix on Friday, 31st July – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide