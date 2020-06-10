13 Reasons Why star Deaken Bluman on Monty scenes fans didn’t get to see

Teen drama 13 Reasons Why recently dropped its fourth and final season on Netflix, which offered a climactic farewell to the troubled students of Liberty High.

Deaken Bluman’s Winston Williams played a pivotal role in the final season, as he fought to uncover the truth behind the death of Bryce (who was among the characters who died in 13 Reasons Why) and get justice for his former lover Monty, who was framed for the crime and killed in prison.

The actor reflected on his character’s journey in an interview with TV Line, where he discussed how he would have liked more scenes depicting the romantic bond between Winston and Monty and Winston in 13 Reasons Why.

He said: “In developing that relationship, I was always referring to flashbacks that the show never had. Like, them jumping in the car and going to Palm Springs for the weekend, listening to great music and getting to know each other and really falling in love.

“People didn’t get to see that, but hopefully they felt that. It wasn’t just a one-night stand. They had a lot of love and a lot of fun together.”

Monty was depicted as an extremely cruel bully throughout the series, brutally assaulting fellow student Tyler in one of its most controversial scenes.

The character was played by Timothy Granaderos (Marvel’s Runaways) and Bluman went on to discuss working with him on the show.

He added: “He’s such a talented actor. We’re actually from the same vicinity in Michigan, so that really grounded Winston and Monty from the beginning, us being able to relate to one another. It was a match made in Netflix, without them even knowing.”

