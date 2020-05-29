When is Space Force season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix recently dropped an ambitious addition to the workplace comedy genre, which follows the team behind the US military’s newest branch.

Space Force stars Steve Carell as a high-ranking general put in charge of the new service, with the task of getting “boots on the moon” by 2024.

Over the course of the series, we see his best attempt at doing just that, but things take a dark turn in the final episode which has left fans speculating on whether the show will continue.

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Space Force season 2…

Space Force season 2 release date: When is it back?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Space Force will be returning for a second season, but we would say it stands a good chance at renewal.

This is one of the most high-profile comedy launches for the streaming service in recent memory, with a star-studded cast and prolific writer Greg Daniels (The Office (US) and Parks and Recreation) at the helm.

Plus Steve Carell already seems to have his sights set on storylines for season two.

In an interview with EW, he was asked about dream ideas for a second season, replying, “I have to look for the next big stress-relief song scene. For General Naird, I always want to look for some new opportunities for him — and the odder and more surreal, the better to see how he might deal with some of the stresses and strains of his job.

“That’s something that I’m kicking around at this point. What other odd, quirky ways of dealing with his life are we going to see? And whether it’s a song or something else, I find stuff like that really funny, when something comes out of the blue in a surreal and an odd way. I’d like to see some more of that.”

We’ll update this page as more information becomes available.

What will happen in Space Force season 2?

Season one of Space Force ended with a shocking cliffhanger that saw the lives of every astronaut on the moon plunged into mortal danger.

After General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich) seized command of Space Force from General Naird (Carell), he ordered an ill-conceived attack on the moon’s advanced Chinese space lab.

The Space Force astronauts reluctantly followed orders and destroyed the Chinese moon base, unaware that their rivals had hatched a similar plan, destroying their own living habitat.

As a result, both the Americans and the Chinese are now stranded on the moon with nowhere to live and little hope of survival – unless General Naird can swoop in and arrange a last minute rescue.

But after escaping arrest by Grabaston’s men, he went AWOL with his family and it’s unclear whether he plans to return to Space Force HQ or go on the run…

Needless to say, season two has a big mess to clear up. We have a feeling that Naird will do the honourable thing and return to help the astronauts who desperately need him, but how will he possibly be able to save him?

Could we be looking at a daring rescue in the style of 2015’s hit sci-fi flick The Martian? It’s possible, especially with a brilliant scientist like Dr Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich) around to help.

If Naird can lead a successful mission, it may be enough to get him out of hot water with his superiors, after he disobeyed their direct orders in the season one finale…

Space Force season 2 cast: Who will return?

Again, it’s not yet confirmed who would return for a second season of Space Force, but it seems like a safe bet that Steve Carell and John Malkovich would come back for more.

Their professional partnership is the beating heart of the show and it will take their combined skills and strategies to rescue the seemingly doomed astronauts.

Speaking of, expect to see more of Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, who will need to be a strong leader for her inexperienced team, keeping them united in the face of huge uncertainty. No doubt, she’ll have her love interest Dr Chen Kaifang (Jimmy O Yang) on hand to offer advice over the airwaves.

Egocentric social media whizz Tony Scarapiducci deserves to be fired for failing to do a background check on the Space Force astronauts, thus allowing a dangerous criminal on board the ship. Nevertheless, we anticipate the continued involvement of actor Ben Schwartz, as one of the show’s more memorable characters.

The Naird family, which includes Lisa Kudrow’s Maggie and Diana Silvers’ Erin, may also be back, as they attempt to navigate their strange new dynamic without falling apart.

Fans will also be hoping to see more of the star-studded Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Noah Emmerich, Jane Lynch and Patrick Warburton, so let’s hope they have time in their schedules…

One character who won’t be returning is General Naird’s elderly father Fred, played by veteran comedy actor Fred Willard, who sadly passed away in May 2020. Although, perhaps there could be an episode dealing with his loss in a potential season two…

