Will there be a White Lines season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix recently dropped its new crime drama from the creator of Money Heist, which explores the mysterious death of British DJ Axel Collins, who once dominated the nightclubs of Ibiza.

White Lines stars Laura Haddock as Zoe Walker, a woman from Manchester who flies out to the beautiful Spanish island when her brother’s body is discovered, determined to find out exactly what happened to him.

She uncovers a complicated history filled with troubled relationships, wild parties and substance abuse, all of which played a part in Axel’s untimely demise.

The first season of White Lines provides a clear answer to its murder mystery, but there would be plenty of scope for the show to return. Here’s what we know so far about a possible season two…

When is White Lines season 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether or not White Lines will be returning for a second season. We’ll update this page as more information becomes available.

The first season debuted on 15th May 2020 to generally positive reviews, so expect a verdict on the future of the series in the coming weeks.

White Lines season 2 cast

If White Lines were to return for another season, expect Laura Haddock to reprise her role as Zoe Walker. The former librarian was left grappling with her identity at the end of season one, after a wild adventure across Ibiza saw her do things she didn’t know she was capable of. But it came at a price: her marriage to Mike (Barry Ward) has been devastated by her dangerous new lifestyle.

We would love to see the Calafat family return too, as siblings Kiki (Marta Milans) and Oriol (Juan Diego Botto) prepare to take on the family business as partners. Meanwhile, parents Andreu (Pedro Casablanc) and Conchita (Belén López) find their marriage is starting to heal, after years of bubbling resentment almost saw them break it off for good.

It would also be interesting to revisit Axel’s surviving friends, David (Laurence Fox), Anna (Angela Griffin) and Marcus (Daniel Mays), particularly after the season one finale packed some shocking revelations about the latter two.

Last but not least, what becomes of Boxer (Nuno Lopes)? Last seen driving off into the sunset after quitting his job with the Calafats, will he finally find happiness? We have our fingers crossed…

You can find our full guide to the White Lines cast here.

What could happen in White Lines season 2?

White Lines wrapped up its big murder mystery unambiguously in the season one finale, revealing in a shocking twist that Anna and Marcus had been behind the death of Axel Collins.

Therefore, if White Lines were to return for a second season, it would probably need to go in a completely new direction with its story.

One option would be to shift focus entirely to present day and continue following Zoe as she tries to figure out exactly what she wants from her life. Alternatively, the series could keep its young cast in tow for more flashbacks, revealing new secrets about how Axel’s friends covered up his murder and what they did next.

There will certainly be more stories to tell with the Calafats, who face turmoil from within as well as a brewing war with the rival Martinez family for control of the island’s clubs and drug trade.

It looks as if Marcus could play a big role there, as the final scene of season one sees him asking Calafat patriarch Andreu for a job strengthening their drug dealing business – but is he only doing that to settle his own personal debt with the Romanian smugglers? It seems that life on Ibiza isn’t calming down anytime soon…

