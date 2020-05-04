When will Hanna season 2 be released on Amazon Prime? What will happen?

Based on Joe Wright’s 2011 action film starring Saoirse Ronan, Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna abandons the fairy-tale themes of the movie and offers a grittier approach instead.

The first series landed on Prime in March 2019, introducing viewers to the titular teenager – a highly skilled assassin raised by her father in isolation, to protect her from a CIA agent determined to eliminate her.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hanna’s upcoming second series…

Will there be a second series of Hanna?

It’s good news for fans of the series! In April 2019, Amazon confirmed a second season would hit its streaming service in 2020.

When will Hanna season two be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Although Amazon has not yet confirmed an official release date, it is speculated that season 2 will launch in summer 2020.

What will it be about?

The first series of Hanna follows the titular teenager (played by Esmé Creed-Miles) and her struggle for survival in the hostile wilderness of a Polish forest. Her father Erik (Joel Kinnaman), has raised and trained her in the woods – away from CIA operative Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her child super soldier programme Utrax.

It is revealed that Erik used to be an agent himself, and the main recruiter of pregnant mothers for the programme. That’s how he meets Hanna’s mother, who dies while they escape trying to protect Hanna as a baby.

Unbeknown to the pair, Marissa continues to create a genetically weaponised army of girls, however, renamed Utrax Regenesis. Hanna eventually learns of the programme’s continuation and discovers dozens of new trainees – which she calls her ‘sisters’ – with identical abilities to her.

It ended with Erik fatally wounded and Hanna once again on the run from the operatives who seek to destroy her.

Season 2 will likely focus on Hanna’s new ‘sisters’ and their progress as trainees within the programme. Despite sharing genetic abilities with Hanna, they’ve had very different upbringings, so their development should make an intriguing watch.

Fans will also be keen to learn more of Marissa’s ambiguous fate.

Who’s in the cast?

Returning characters Hanna, Marissa and recruit 249 will join fan favourite Sophie (Rhianne Barreto) and a host of characters from season 1. It is unlikely that Jerome Sawyer (Khalid Abdalla) and Erik will reprise their roles following, their deaths at the end of the first series.

Deadline announced Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Anthony Welsh (Fleabag,), and Severine Howell-Meri (Casualty) had been cast along with Cherelle Skeete (Call the Midwife).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below, featuring new cast member Dermot Mulroney as he watches CCTV footage of a newly blonde Hanna – who appears to have infiltrated the school for genetically modified child soldiers.