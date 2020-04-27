Netflix to stream Nadiya Hussain’s popular BBC Two cooking show during lockdown

All hail the brilliant Nadiya Hussain, who is coming to Netflix with much-needed kitchen inspiration for lockdown.

Cooking is all the rage now that we’re forced to eat three meals a day at home (apparently it’s unacceptable to have that many bowls of cereal). But we haven’t got the energy for anything fancy, and now that Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On has finished on C4 we need a bit of help.

Good news then, that Netflix will soon start streaming Nadiya’s popular BBC Two series Time to Eat, which originally aired last year.

The six-part series, which drops on Wednesday 29 April, promises shortcuts, hacks and tricks to delicious food that doesn’t take forever to prepare. Speaking in the trailer, Nadiya admits that life is too short to spend ages cooking, and reveals she has come round to the idea of ‘cheating’ in her recipes, to give her more time to spend with her family. She’s also wary to stick to a budget, using inexpensive ingredients.

So forget six hour marinades and long-winded pastry recipes, the Bake Off champ is making it easy to serve yummy meals without getting stressed out in the process. Nadiya will also be on the production line seeing how certain time-saving products are made, and meeting families who desperately need advice to prepare healthy and satisfying food in the shortest time possible.

In the first episode, Recipes in a Rush, Nadiya promises we can make lunch in less than ten minutes (sign us up!) with her speedy omelette wrap, and gives us the secret to super speedy Sunday roast potatoes. The series features lots of handy hints to difficult-seeming recipes and by the end of it Nadiya will have us all making impressive dishes including homemade ice cream, apple pies, satay chicken, falafel burgers and even croissants.

So it’s a win win – you’ll eat better during lockdown, feel smug about your new culinary talents, and when we can finally have friends round we’ll have practiced some fancy dishes to serve them too!

If you don’t want to watch the show while frantically scribbling notes, it’s worth knowing that Nadiya wrote a cookbook to go with the original series: Time to Eat: Delicious Meals for Busy Lives, featuring all of the recipes from the show and many more.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat drops on Netflix on 29 April. To see what else is on, check out our TV Guide.