How to watch The Disney Family Singalong on Disney Plus
Everything you need to know about how to stream the new star-studded Disney+ karaoke special featuring Luke Evans, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, and the cast of High School Musical
Disney+ subscribers can join in karaoke-style to their favourite film tunes – alongside some starry guests and their families – during a brand-new one-hour television special.
Subscribers in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Canada are now able to watch The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by American TV personality Ryan Seacrest, and featuring songs from old classics like The Jungle Book, to new favourites like Frozen.
Celebrity guests will include Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a High School Musical cast performance.
Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth will lead a vocal warm-up at the beginning of the special, before the show kicks off with a rendition of “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”.
An “animated character” will also appear on-screen to help guide those viewers unfamiliar with the lyrics.
How can I watch The Disney Family Singalong?
Disney+ subscribers in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Canada can watch the episode NOW on their accounts.
For other feel-good family favourites and new releases such as The Mandalorian, you can sign up to Disney Plus or a seven day free trial.