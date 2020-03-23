Disney Plus joins Netflix in commitment to slow speeds by 25 per cent

Disney has announced that its brand new streaming service will temporarily reduce bandwidth usage and video quality, in cooperation with EU requests during the coronavirus outbreak.

Disney+ will finally launch in the UK and several other European countries on Tuesday 24th March, but it’s arriving at a difficult time as the continent finds itself gripped in the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the European Union has requested that streaming services reduce their bandwidth usage, as the increased number of people relying on home entertainment risks overloading internet networks.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube have all made plans to scale back their bandwidth consumption in Europe, with Disney+ now joining those efforts by reducing its usage by at least 25 per cent.

European subscribers to these services may notice lower video quality in the coming weeks, but high definition will be restored when the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

Variety reports that the launch of Disney+ in France has been delayed by two weeks at the request of the French government.

The streaming service will be home to Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, as well as a number of Marvel television shows that tie into the wider cinematic universe.