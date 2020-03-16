All of Marvel’s Disney+ shows have been halted due to coronavirus
Three Marvel shows were currently filming for the new streaming service
Production has been halted on television shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a precaution due to coronavirus.
Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki has been suspended until further notice.
Shows that are in pre-production but are yet to start shooting, such as She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, will continue to be worked on remotely.
Last week, Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan told his Instagram followers that the cast and crew of his upcoming series were being “sent home” from their Prague shoot.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had been expected to debut on Disney+ in late August, while WandaVision was scheduled for December, but it is now uncertain whether either series will arrive on time.
Prague. What a city. We’ve been shooting #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and experiencing one of the most beautiful cities in the world filled with the most wonderful and welcoming people. Now we are being sent home. ???? Too soon. Prague, you’re gonna be in my thoughts for a long time. Thank you. Will be back. Thinking of you ❤️ #BuckytakesEurope
Disney has also suspended production on all of its live-action films, which includes Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.
The director of the upcoming film, which stars Simu Liu as a martial arts superhero, has gone into self-isolation awaiting coronavirus test results.
Richard E. Grant was recently added to the cast of Loki’s Disney+ series, joining Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson.
Disney Plus launches in the UK on Tuesday 24th March.