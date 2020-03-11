When is Altered Carbon: Resleeved on Netflix? What is it about? Is there a trailer?

It was only a few weeks ago that season 2 of Netflix’s Altered Carbon was released, but fans will be delighted to know that a spin-off animated film, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, is coming soon.

Here are all the details we know so far…

When is Altered Carbon: Resleeved on Netflix?

The sci-fi animation will land on Netflix on 19th March 2020.

What is Altered Carbon: Resleeved about?

If you’re wondering whether Takeshi Kovacs will feature, you’re in luck. The charismatic former Envoy (played by Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie and various others in the live-action) will appear, though no word yet as to who will voice him, or the rest of the cast for that matter.

On the planet Latimer, Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.

It’s unclear at this stage if the spin-off is a sequel or a prequel but, judging by Altered Carbon season two’s ending, it’s likely it will be the latter (or perhaps take place between the first two series). What’s for sure is that the film will expand on the sci-fi mythology of the franchise, as well as feature a stunning blend of 2-D and 3-D animation.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it has very strong Love, Death & Robots vibes going on. You can watch it here: