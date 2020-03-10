I Am Not Okay With This star has fingers crossed for season 2: “There’s so many question marks!”

The first season of Netflix’s latest coming-of-age hit I Am Not Okay With This ended on something of a bombshell – and now one of the series’ stars has joined fans in clamouring for a second series.

Kathleen Rose Perkins, who plays Maggie – the grief-stricken mother of protagonist Sydney (Sophia Lillis) – said that while there was no official word yet on a second run, she was waiting patiently for news with her “fingers crossed”.

“The way that they left it off is really a big cliffhanger,” she said, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com. “How are they going to explain his head blowing up, what’s going to happen between Sydney and Dina because there’s this looming kind of attraction between them… and then who is this shadowy guy who keeps appearing and shows up at the very last?”

“There’s so many question marks and so I would love to find out how it all continues!”

The series is based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name, but veers away from the source material’s narrative at the end of the first season to end on a slightly different note.

And with no sequel to the graphic novel, any potential second season would have to focus on entirely new material – something which Perkins thinks is exciting.

“It’s uncharted territory so they’ll have to kind of come up with (something new),” she said. “Which I think works brilliantly because the way the graphic novel ends is rather sad and I like that there’s still some hope for this young girl.

“I like that it ends on, not necessarily a high note, but there’s some kind of hope that in the right hands with the right guidance she could become something great.”

Meanwhile Perkins also shared her hopes for her own character’s future on the show if it were to be renewed.

“I would love Maggie to have a love interest,” she claimed. “Some other adults to bounce things off, that would be amazing, if she could meet a man, that’d be neat.”

It’s likely that a second season would also see Maggie find out about her daughter’s superpowers – of which she is not yet aware by the climax of the first run – and Perkins is unsure if her character would respond positively to this news.

“Well… I think if I found out that my daughter had superpowers, or anybody I knew had superpowers I would think it was the coolest thing in the world,” she laughed. “Like I would freak out and be like this is so awesome, like show me, show me how you do it!”

“But I don’t think Maggie is going to feel like that, I think if she does find out what her daughter can do with her mind, I think it will upset her.”

Like Perkins, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed that the show is renewed so they can find out…

