With that in mind, here's everything we know about another run of the show so far...

Will there be a second season of I Am Not Okay With This?

Nothing has been confirmed yet - and it likely won't be for around a month or so - but we'd be very surprised if we don't see a second season.

The manner in which season one ends seems to indicate that Netflix has a lot of confidence in the show, with a second run very clearly being set up - although the streaming platform has cancelled shows that ended on a cliffhanger before.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we get news of another series.

When could a second season of I Am Not Okay with This be released?

At this juncture it's purely guesswork - but it seems reasonable to suggest that a second season might follow at the same time in 2021. If we hear anything more official, we'll let you know straight away!

Which cast members could return for a potential second season?

Nothing is official, of course - but we can safely assume that series lead Sophia Willis will return in the role of Sydney, while other members of the main cast, such as Wyatt Oleff (Stanley Barber), Sofia Bryant (Dina), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Maggie) and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Liam) are also likely to appear again.

One person we can probably rule out seeing more of is Richard Ellis - whose character Brad meets a rather grisly end at the climax of season one.

And we'd also expect to see some new characters in season two as well - with the mysterious man that Sydney meets at the end of the first season likely to take on a substantial role. We'll let you know when we hear of any casting news.

What could happen in a second season of I Am Not Okay with This?

Well, the meeting with the aforementioned figure at the end of the first season was very clearly setting up the events of the next season, and so we can safely assume that Sydney's encounter with this man will be prominent in season two.

The man seemed to hint that he was in a similar situation to Sydney, so it's likely that we'll see him help her further hone her newly developed superpowers - but to what ends he wants her to use them, and to what ends Sydney would like to use them, remains to be seen.

It's also hinted that we might find out more about Sydney's relationship with her dead father in a second run, while we can probably expect to see her continuing to navigate her burgeoning sexuality and her fractious relationship with her mother.

In an interview with THR, creators Jonathan Entwistle and Shawn Levy also said the season two would see Syd deal with the consequences of Dan's death, even though "nobody would ever suspect Syd."

They said: "One of the amazing things [about a potential season 2] is all the theories that might rise up in high school after something like that happens. Was it a sniper? Was it disease? That's super exciting.

"And there's a point now where Syd needs to ask herself, 'Did I mean to do that?' And if she did mean to do it, then she now has to come to terms with the fact that from the very beginning of episode one, she wanted to harm Brad."

The pair also hinted at exploring what could happen if Dina were to discover the truth: "What does that mean to her, and what does it mean to her if anyone — like Dina — ever finds out?"