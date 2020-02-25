Doctor Who classic episodes temporarily disappear from BritBox due to “technical issue”

All surviving episodes of classic Doctor Who landed on the streaming service on Boxing Day, 2019, apparently outperforming all other series by a ratio of 20:1 in their first three days of availability.

However, BritBox users were faced with large gaps in the previously complete collection yesterday (24th February) and were quick to voice their frustration on social media.

It looks like some classic Doctor Who episodes have been removed from #BritBox. Alarm Bells ringing when it was removed from my "continue watching" list. Somewhat disappointing. ☹️ — Jonathan Grieve (@jonniegrieve) February 24, 2020

Hey @BritBoxHelpUK – Doctor Who season 16 has disappeared pic.twitter.com/Mlgwc02647 — Martin Curnow (@mjCurnow) February 24, 2020

Hey, is anyone else having Doctor Who problems on BritBox? A lot of seasons and episodes are missing and I don’t mean the lost ones, I mean ones like The Invaision and all of Season 6?? — E.H Jones (@TheEHJones1) February 24, 2020

@BritBoxPressUK How come we seem to have lost great swathes of Doctor Who? Was watching from beginning and now seem to have lost entire seasons including those I've watched. Gutted — Gregory Musson (@GregOxford) February 24, 2020

The first three seasons of classic Doctor Who were removed from the service, along with stories from the fifth and sixth, all of eight and 10, all but one story from the 11th, the entirety of 18-20, 22 and 23 and some stories from season 24.

However, after a short hiatus, these stories have all now been restored and are available to stream once again.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a BritBox spokesperson explained: “Due to an unforeseen technical issue, some Doctor Who episodes were temporarily absent from BritBox on the evening of the 24th February. These have now been restored to the platform.”

So you can now stream Planet of the Daleks, The Ark in Space, Enlightenment, Remembrance of the Daleks and many more stories to your heart’s content.

It’s good news all round for Doctor Who fans today, with BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger insisting that there are no current plans to rest the modern series.

“I think we’re a very long way from wanting to rest it,” Wenger said. “It’s an incredibly important show for younger audiences, still watched by families in a world where there are fewer and fewer shows that have the power to do that, so it will always be an important show for us.”