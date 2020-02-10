When is the third To All The Boys film released on Netflix? What is it about?

After the massive success of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo returned to Netflix for a sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For fans already desperate for yet another fix of Lara Jean and Peter (or John), there’s good news – Condor already confirmed that a third film is on the way.

Here’s everything we know about the threequel so far…

When is To All the Boys 3 released on Netflix?

Although no release date has been announced so far, fans don’t need to worry about a lengthy production process – because the third film has already finished shooting.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show, star Lana Condor confirmed that the second and third films had been shot back to back. So with the film already in post-production, we might not have that long to wait before we see what is expected to be the final entry in the franchise…

What will To All The Boys 3 be about?

As with the first two films, the threequel will be based on the novels by Jenny Han, particularly the third book in the To All the Boys trilogy, titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It remains to be seen whether the film will adopt the same name.

The main focus of the book is the end of Lara Jean’s high school years and her subsequent move to college – as well as the tribulations she faces in this time regarding her relationship with Peter.

Who is in the cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3?

Given it was filmed back to back with the second film, we can be fairly safe in assuming that most of the sequel’s cast will return again for the third film.

So expect to see more of Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Janel Parrish, John Corbett and Anna Cathcart.