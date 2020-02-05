Stranger Things will reportedly end after a two-part fourth season

Stranger Things is set to come to an end after a final fourth season, which will reportedly be split into two parts.

According to We Got This Covered, the original plan had been for just one more run of the show, but the plot will now continue across two separate batches of episodes.

This would see the series follow the route taken by another enduring Netflix show, BoJack Horseman, which ended last month after a two-part final season.

No mention has been made of how many episodes each part will consist of, indeed, the second part could even be marketed as a separate season 5.

The hit sci-fi drama – which first aired in 2016 – is one of the streaming platform’s most successful original shows, with last summer’s third season claiming the title of the most watched Netflix original series to date.

It is understood that production on the final instalment will get underway in the near future, with Finn Wolfhard claiming shooting would start “really soon” and Milly Bobby Brown posting on Instagram that filming would take place “early this year for sure.”

Meanwhile the show’s writers teased the final series last November by posting a snap of the cover for the first episode’s script, titled “The Hellfire Club”.

The end of season 3 left a lot of loose ends – including the fate of Chief Hopper and the question of why the Russians were trying to break into the upside down – and fans of the show are no doubt keen for answers…

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix for comment regarding the rumours.