Meet the cast of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

A sequel is on the way for one of Netflix’s biggest feature film hits – 2018 teen rom-com To All The Boys I’ve loved Before.

Advertisement

The second film, titled To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You is based on the book of the same name and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of its charming predecessor when it is released on the streaming platform in February.

Many of the stars from last time out are returning – and there’s a few new faces as well. Here’s our guide to the cast…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Lana Condor plays Lara Jean Song Covey

Who is Lara Jean? The main character in the franchise, Lara Jean is a high school student who in the first film had written (but not sent) a letter to every boy she’s ever had a crush on – until her life is turned upside down when they are all leaked.

What else has Lana Condor been in? Condor has appeared in a couple of blockbuster films, including X-Men: Apocalypse and Alita: Battle Angel. She is also part of the main cast for TV series Deadly Class.

Noah Centineo plays Peter Kavinsky

Netflix

Who is Peter? One of the jocks at Lara Jean’s school, lacrosse player Peter was also one of the boys whom she had written a letter to. At the end of the first film, he and Lara Jean kiss after confessing to being in love with each other.

What else has Noah Centineo been in? Centineo’s best known role outside this film is probably his role as Jesus Adams Foster in three seasons of US drama series The Fosters. He also appeared in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart.

Jordan Fisher plays John Ambrose McClaren

Who is John Ambrose? John Ambrose was another of Lara Jean’s letter recipients, who arrived at her front door with flowers in his hands during a credits scene in the first film – so expect him to play a major part this time round.

What else has Jordan Fisher been in? This part has actually been recast, with the character having been portrayed by Jordan Burtchett in the first film. Fishers credits include playing Jacob on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, while he has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Janel Parrish plays Margot “Gogo” Song Covey

Who is Margot? Lara Jean’s older sister, Margot had been dating Josh – Lara Jane’s childhood friend and one of the boys she had written a letter to. The sisters were seen to have a sometimes rocky but ultimately friendly relationship.

What else has Janel Parrish been in? Hawaiian star Parrish remains best known for her role as Mona on Pretty Little Liars, while other credits include the Bratz movie from 2007 and one-off roles on various US dramas.

Anna Cathcart plays Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey

Who is Kitty? The youngest of the three Covey sisters, Kitty was responsible for sending the letters out – and although Lara Jean is originally furiously, the two later reconcile and Kitty pushed Lara Jean to go to Peter.

What else has Anna Cathcart been in? Still only 16, Kitty’s only movie appearances have been in this franchise, but she has appeared on TV series such as Odd Squad and Once Upon A Time.

Trezzo Mahoro plays Lucas James

Who is Lucas? Another of Lara Jean’s former crushes, who comes out to her as gay after recieving his letter. The two are close friends.

What else has Trezzo Mahoro been in? Previous roles for Mahoro include parts on The CW’s iZombie and Syfy shows The Magicians and Van Helsing.

Madeleine Arthur plays Chris

Who is Chris? Lara Jean’s best friend, Chris is considered the more wild one of the pair – but always has her best friend’s back.

What else has Madeline Arthur been in? In addition to guest roles in shows such as The Killing, The Tomorrow People, and Supernatural, Arthur appeared in the Tim Burton picture Big Eyes and ABC drama the Family.

Emilija Baranac plays Genevieve “Gen”

Who is Gen? Formerly a childhood friend of Lara Jean, Gen is now one of the more popular girls at the school – and is known for being rather manipulative. She is the cousin of Chris – although the pair don’t get on very well, and is also the ex-girlfriend of Peter.

What else has Emilija Baranac been in? Baranac is best known for appearing on hit teen drama series Riverdale, where she played recurring character Midge Klump in seasons two and three. She also appeared in an episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Kelcey Mawema plays Emily

Who is Emily? Emily is a friend of Gen’s and another of the school’s poplar girls.

What else has Kelcey Mawema been in? To All The Boys is Mawema’s most well-known role to date, but she has also appeared on a number of TV shows including Deadly Class.

Ross Butler plays Trevor

Who is Trevor? A childhood friend of both Lara Jean and Peter – Trevor is only mentioned by name in the first film, but joins the cast for the sequel.

What else has Ross Butler been in? Butler is part of the main cast of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, has also appeared in Riverdale and Teen Wolf, and had a part in 2019 superhero movie Shazam!

John Corbett plays Dr. Covey

Who is Dr Covey? The father of Lara Jean, Margot and Kitty, Dr Covey is a shy man with few friends but is shown to be a supportive and caring dad.

What else has John Corbett been in? Corbett has been actin since the 1980s, racking up credits on shows such as Sex and the City and Parenthood and films including My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Holland Taylor plays Stormy

Who is Stormy? A new character for the sequel, Stormy is John Ambrose’s grandmother and becomes friends with Lara Jean.

What else has Holland Taylor been in? A former Emmy Award winner for her role in ABC drama The Practise, Taylor’s other credits include Evelyn Harper on Two and a Half Man and films including George of the Jungle, The Truman Show and Legally Blonde.

Sarayu Blue plays Trina

Who is Trina? Trina is the next door neighbour of the Covey’s and is known for being somewhat clumsy.

Advertisement

What else has Sarayu Blue been in? Previous roles include the 2018 comedy blockers and TV appearances on NCIS: Los Angeles, Grey’s Anatomy and Two and a Half Men.