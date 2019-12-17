Where is V Wars filmed?
Turns out Canada was the main battleground of the V Wars
Netflix’s V Wars has tempted Ian Somerhalder back to the world of fangs and the undead, but he’s a long way away from The Vampire Diaries’ Mystic Falls. The titular vampire wars, while seeming to take place in the US like so many other supernatural occurrences, was actually shot in Ontario, Canada – an increasingly popular choice for productions looking for American city doubles.
Here’s the main filming locations for V Wars season one.
Toronto, Ontario
View this post on Instagram
That’s a wrap on #VWars! Me as @drlutherswannofficial I’m so humbled by the complex abilities of the cast, crew and Producers/Network/Studio of this show. We did it. It’s in the can as they say… Now it’s time for us, as producers to bring it to life in the editing room and digital effects suite. Thank you @netflix and @idwpublishing for this incredible opportunity. We poured our hearts into this. All you have to do as an audience; is watch. Even if you don’t like it 😉 I’d like another crack at a SEASON 2. There are so many places to take this story I want another shot. Let me get into the details with our amazing team to make this a hit show; but I’m going to need you to check it out to see if you jive with it. It’s so very relevant to this modern, social, digital, political and emotional landscape that we all find ourselves all navigating and traversing together. To my team: thank you all for your tireless efforts and talent. I’m humbled to lead the charge of this show into the public sphere. Every second of post production and every interview you will be there with me- the work of many hot Sudbury days to freezing Toronto nights. To our audience: I hope we can move you with grounded, nuanced performances and story with the time allotted for us to tell it. We tried. We will keep trying if you can give us the chance. There is an immense amount of TV out there- we hope you our frequency resonates with you. With immense gratitude to this group and to our audience, Ian. Here some important handles to follow for more info: @drlutherswannofficial aka Dr. Luther Swann (me). #vwars @vwarsnetflix @vwars @vwarsofficial
Production was mostly headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, where shooting took place between June and October 2018. Toronto has had a blossoming career as a film location recently – it was also featured in See, It Chapter 2 and most of the Resident Evil films.
Galt, Cambridge
Galt, a community in Cambridge (the Canadian one), was used for the filming of most of the show’s street scenes. The city’s Main Street Bridge was even closed down for the filming of a key scene in the season finale, with residents warned of the potentially disturbing special effects used by the crew. The bridge is no stranger to television production – it was previously used for a riot scene in of the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
Sudbury, Ontario
V Wars is one of the largest productions ever to have filmed in Greater Sudbury in Northern Ontario, and along with Toronto was the main filming location for the Netflix series. The area has also served as a filming location for films such as Letterkenny, X-Men and Slasher, and brought in over $20million to the local economy.